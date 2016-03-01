News
PREVIOUS|

Wind Mobile is now officially owned by Shaw

Mar 1, 2016

6:23 PM EDT

70 comments

Following approval from both Industry Canada and the Competition Bureau, Shaw has completed its $1.6 billion acquisition of Wind Mobile, the company announced today.

“We know Canadians want options when it comes to their wireless provider and, in time, customers can expect to see integrated offerings that provide them with the best value for their dollar in quality of coverage and connectivity,” said Shaw CEO Brad Shaw in a statement issued to MobileSyrup. “We are excited about our growth prospects in mobile and welcome the WIND team of 1200 employees. With the transformative power of this transaction, Shaw will become a leading pure-play connectivity provider.”

Shaw is in the process of selling its media division, which includes channels like HGTV and Food Network Canada, to Corus Entertainment for $2.65-billion. The deal is expected to close later this quarter. The proceeds from the sale will help Shaw offset the cost of acquiring Wind.

Wind Mobile has about 940,000 wireless subscribers across Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta, as well as some 1,200 employees, which are now set to join Shaw. The company says it will continue to invest into Wind’s wireless infrastructure, starting with the rollout of 4G LTE network.

Source:  Shaw 

Related Articles

News

Aug 2, 2017

10:52 AM EDT

Shaw launches unlimited WideOpen Internet 150 plan

News

Sep 21, 2017

11:00 AM EDT

Shaw registers ‘Shaw Mobile,’ ‘Shaw Mobility,’ and ‘Shaw Wireless&#...

News

Nov 26, 2016

3:13 PM EDT

SyrupDrop Nov. 26: Wind rebrands to Freedom Mobile and Amazon Prime Video comes to Canada

News

Nov 21, 2016

12:56 PM EDT

Freedom Mobile CEO says ‘it came to a point where we decided to own our own brand’

Comments

  • MoYeung

    Wind Mobile has 12,000 employees?

    • Nikisha

      1200

  • Todd Clayton

    A change in ownership, yet we still can’t escape the same stock photo with Oleg.

    • Dean Powell

      whats oleg?

    • Natalya Markiewicz

      Oleg is guy’s name.

  • Omis

    How do Wind customers feel about pegging? This is the beginning of the end.

    • Sajan Sandall

      Well as long as the early customers like me get to keep my $30 everything unlimited plan, we’ll be happy!

    • Omis

      Good luck with that. Shaw raises the price every time an employee calls in sick.

    • Detroit Lions fan

      As long as my Plan is the same I am okay

    • Raphael Del Castillo

      Doubt it. Mobilicity just restructured. Time will tell.

    • David

      I just noticed on Mobi’s website they took away the $10 data add-on.

    • somebody else

      It’s called grandfathering.

    • Omis

      Keeping dreaming. They already said they want to bring the price in line with the big 3.

    • Shawn

      That’s interesting. I assume it will be after the upgrade their network, which could take a decade to be truly comparable. I hope during all that time I stand grandfathered in.

      Based on what they have said my belief has been that they will create a premium brand, like Shaw Wireless, or Shaw Mobile, and keep Wind as their discount brand.

      Where have they said they they plan to bring Wind’s prices up to the Big 3? Also, you seem to imply they will not grandfather people in. I’m curious if you could send me some links because I haven’t read that. Certainly not on this site. Though I may have missed it. Thanks.

    • Omis

      It was on one of their info graphics posted here when they first announced the buy out.

    • somebody else

      but when was this supposed to happen?

    • Omis

      They didn’t give a timeline for the price increase. The move to LTE is scheduled for the next few years. So I would imagine the price increase would coincide with that.

  • Tim3Tripp3r

    I fail to see how selling HGTV, etc to a subsidiary that is owned by Shaw raises cash. It’s like taking money out of your left pocket then putting it in your right pocket then paying the tab. All semantics IMO and something that the mainstream press & MS repeatedly fail to mention that the Shaw family started Corus Entertainment and still own a big fat chunk of it. So they are still calling the shots in regards to everything regardless of whose name is on the top of the new letterhead. Just calling it like it is.

    • Igor Bonifacic

      We definitely mentioned Corus was started by the Shaw family in the original piece we wrote about the company media sale. It’s linked above, but here it is again: https://mobilesyrup.com/2016/01/13/corus-entertainment-buying-shaws-media-arm-for-2-65-billion/

      As for your earlier criticism, that’s definitely a fair point.

    • Andrew

      Corus Entertainment is not owned by Shaw Communications. Corus Entertainment and Shaw Communications happen to be both partially owned by the Shaw family, but they are both publicly traded and separate companies. So for the Shaw family it is certainly not like “taking money out of your left pocket then putting it in your right pocket”.

    • Nyk0n

      Corus is not owned by Shaw at all. They do share some investors but that is all. You are thinking from the 1990’s. Shaw was forced to sell Its shares in Corus (51%) by the CRTC as it saw it as anti-competitive.

    • Tim3Tripp3r

      Don’t think so: quote “Corus Entertainment’s voting majority is held by the company’s founder JR Shaw and his family.” That is the current status as of today. You can google it for yourself. Nothing would ever happen at either Shaw or Corus without the express approval of the Shaw family holding – don’t kid yourself otherwise. They just shift things around on paper to make it palatable to the powers that be while still controlling the $$$$$$.

    • Shawn

      Tim, that’s what he said. You seem to be trying to be technically accurate, and failing. Shaw does not own Corus. Shaw and Corus are both owned by a core of Shaw family investors.

  • Jack

    Time to clean up some of those useless employees!

    • Tyrannosaur3464

      They will still be Shaw employees, so…

  • pvanb

    ¯_(ツ)_/¯

  • Andrew English

    Lets hope the WIND infrastructure gets a much needed performance boost. No need to roll out 4G LTE yet if people can’t even get more than 2kbps on on the 3G/4G network.

    • Joseph

      Well the good news is that they will be sped up for the upgrades which I have already started noticing better reception and network improvements in Calgary but we were the next city on their list of upgrades that started happening about a month ago.

    • will

      I didn’t notice any improvement. Data is still extremelly slow.

    • You couldn’t have. The sale just happened and no mention of the upgrades was even mentioned yet.

    • will

      Wind CEO announced almost a month ago that Calgary improvements would begin last month

    • I didn’t know he said a date. I just thought it was in the works.

    • GAWKEDCANUK

      man – you can say that again. A friend just got a phone though Wind. We both have nexus 5xs – and I would go as far as to say what I saw on his phone (in downtown Toronto noless) should be almost classified as “un-usable”. I know I have a deal with T-Mobile in the US so hard to compare, but at $30/month unlimited up to 5Gs on a real LTE for me, to see what speeds he was getting with Wind, all I can say is – wowza.

    • somebody else

      every area in a city will vary in terms of data speeds alone.

    • Nyk0n

      Once the Wind towers connect to Shaw massive fibre network (Big Pipe) even 3G speeds should get better

      I see prices staying relatively the same until Shaw can get the network as robust as the BIG 3.

  • Can’t Fix Stupid

    Let the price increases begin!

    • Nyk0n

      I don’t see any more price changes until the network footprint is comparable to the Big 3. And LTE is rolled out

    • somebody else

      Far from it.

  • Elias

    Shaw or no Shaw, if I’m unable to keep my plan for the same price, I am switching.

    • Stephen B Morris

      To where?

    • Tyrannosaur3464

      A company that has a real network.

    • somebody else

      wind has a real network. If it was imaginary, I wouldn’t be a customer.

    • Tyrannosaur3464

      I should’ve said established or wide-spread. You’re right. But in comparison to the other networks, it’s a tiny little fish.

    • Hello Moto

      Public Mobile.

    • Aaron Hoyland

      By the time Shaw starts to increase prices, I expect Public Mobile will have been wholely swallowed by Fido/Rogers.

    • deltatux

      Public Mobile is owned & operated by TELUS. Highly doubt they’ll be swallowed by Fido/Rogers…

    • somebody else

      Ever heard of Grandfathering?

  • one5

    Pure-play?

    • I think they were just trying to meet a word count. The end makes no sense at all

    • Nyk0n

      Four Play lol

  • BreMO

    Wind customers get ready for Shaw style semi-annual price increases!

  • will

    Maybe now Wind will have a better backbone for their data transmission

    • Robobotic

      The savings will be large, Wind relies on their own microwave or leased lines from other providers.

  • McNucklefuts

    I wonder what Shaw will do about cable bundling in Ontario given their non-compete with Rogers.

    • Mel

      Shaw could team up with Cogeco and launch “Cogeco Mobile” as an MVNO on Wind for Cogeco customers and bundle Shaw Direct for the Rogers parts of Ontario

  • somebody else

    Looking forward to this one. Shaw being independent is one thing, and grandfathered plans should remain intact.

    As for cable services, they likely won’t happen in parts of ontario due to rogers’s stronghold.

  • If they manage to make Wind larger and more popular in Ontario, I welcome it. They can cause the Big 3 to drop prices to compete and we can finally see plans like the rest of Canada does.

  • Omar

    You better grandfather our plans or you’re going to lose a lot of those subscribers. I’m not holding my breath though…

    • somebody else

      I don’t think grandfathering will go away.

  • Jason Becker

    Time to move the kids off of Wind. I refuse to be a SHAW customer. It was nice while it lasted… Au Revoir Wind!

    • Hello Moto

      Where are you moving your lines too? Rogers?

  • Igor Babichev

    WIND has improved a lot in the last couple of months in Vancouver, I can now even do remote desktop without any lag when tethered through my phone. As long as I’m able to keep my $39/mo plan with u/l US Roaming, I can’t be happier

  • mahoganyheart

    This is unfortunate, however not unexpected. Thought that would happen sooner. Wind with these prices and limited services were never going to be able to keep fighting for long. Although, they were closed to reach their 1 million subscribers’ goal. So long Wind, so long…

  • abc123

    Make that 939,999 wireless subscribers as of today…

  • Pingback: 丸分かり！トロントの格安3大携帯キャリアについて比較してみた – DOGA² Blog B面()

  • Freddy Hajoong Jeong

    seriously hope that they will fix their network cause when I used wind last year it was really terrible. Forget about using internet cause it’s sooooo slow! It barely opened any pages on 3g. Hope they do something to change this.

  • somebody else

    I trust shaw’s press-release more, at least there aren’t inaccuracies, or an article from last year referenced. 😉

  • Pingback: 丸分かり！トロントの格安3大携帯キャリアについて比較してみた – DOGA² Blog()

  • Pingback: MobileSyrup’s top tech stories of 2016 – HostMeMe()

  • Pingback: Shaw registros de Shaw Móvil,’ ‘Shaw de la Movilidad’, y ‘Shaw Wireless marcas – High Tech Newz()