Head of Windows Phone uses an iPhone to tweet photos from his vacation, sends Internet into a tizzy

It wasn’t so long ago that one-time BlackBerry Global Creative Director Alicia Keys used an iPhone to send a bunch of tweets out on the same day she was appointed to her new position at the Waterloo-based company.
Exactly a year later, the singer-songwriter parted ways with BlackBerry. The company didn’t say it in so many words, but one has to assume its relationship with Keys had trouble getting past that initial rocky start.
The latest though person to be caught using an iPhone is Windows Phone head Joe Belfiore.
Belfiore, who’s on a nine month sabbatical from Microsoft, used his iPhone’s Twitter client to share a picture from his recent visit to beautiful Kyoto, Japan. When some of the Windows Phone faithful noticed the telltale sent “via Twitter for iPhone” tag, Belifore’s Twitter followers began voicing their outrage and dismay, with one user sending the executive this particular amusing GIF.
Hey, strangers! Today in Kyoto we stumbled across a HAIR SHRINE! I paid my respects, thinking of all of you! pic.twitter.com/BpsfA4lHKJ
— joebelfiore (@joebelfiore) January 26, 2016
Several publications made a story of the tweet, including The Verge. In response to the piece Vlad Savov wrote on the matter, Belfiore gave his take in the article’s comments section. He wrote it’s a good thing he uses the iPhone. “My job for the last couple of years has been (1) to curate the PC experience for Windows PCs (including tablet devices) and (2) to curate the experience for Windows Phones,” he wrote.
“In both capacities, it’s very important for me to understand products like the iPhone and Android phones, which are heavily used by PC users around the world, and which represent the competition for Windows Phone.”
Belfiore later sent out another funny tweet, which can be seen below. Well played, Joe. Well played.
Right now I'm just bummed that I left my Palm Pre behind. I really loved that phone, and THAT tweet would have TOTALLY thrown you all…
— joebelfiore (@joebelfiore) January 26, 2016
