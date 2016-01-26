News
Head of Windows Phone uses an iPhone to tweet photos from his vacation, sends Internet into a tizzy

Jan 26, 2016

6:08 PM EDT

27 comments

Lumia 950

It wasn’t so long ago that one-time BlackBerry Global Creative Director Alicia Keys used an iPhone to send a bunch of tweets out on the same day she was appointed to her new position at the Waterloo-based company.

Exactly a year later, the singer-songwriter parted ways with BlackBerry. The company didn’t say it in so many words, but one has to assume its relationship with Keys had trouble getting past that initial rocky start.

The latest though person to be caught using an iPhone is Windows Phone head Joe Belfiore.

Belfiore, who’s on a nine month sabbatical from Microsoft, used his iPhone’s Twitter client to share a picture from his recent visit to beautiful Kyoto, Japan. When some of the Windows Phone faithful noticed the telltale sent “via Twitter for iPhone” tag, Belifore’s Twitter followers began voicing their outrage and dismay, with one user sending the executive this particular amusing GIF.

Several publications made a story of the tweet, including The Verge. In response to the piece Vlad Savov wrote on the matter, Belfiore gave his take in the article’s comments section. He wrote it’s a good thing he uses the iPhone. “My job for the last couple of years has been (1) to curate the PC experience for Windows PCs (including tablet devices) and (2) to curate the experience for Windows Phones,” he wrote.

“In both capacities, it’s very important for me to understand products like the iPhone and Android phones, which are heavily used by PC users around the world, and which represent the competition for Windows Phone.”

Belfiore later sent out another funny tweet, which can be seen below. Well played, Joe. Well played.

 

  • danbob333

    He has lame excuses. I’m sure the heads of iPhone and Android use their respective brand, even personally.
    He just prove that Windows Phone has no future. Even himself doesn’t believe in his own product enough to use it.

    • ShaBi

      Know thy enemy know thy self. Keeping focused towards yourself is great and all, but you can’t compete if you don’t understand your competition, especially when you’re a small player. Kudos to him.

    • danbob333

      Know your enemy is fine. But don’t make free publicity for your enemy. And don’t make your products look bad.

    • Marc Palumbo

      You should get to know him better. He, like many others, carry multiple phones with him. He loves using his red Lumia 1520 as well. I’m glad he uses all the phones so he can get ideas. This is how the world works…

    • Eric Rabell

      Who cares what phone he uses? his personal life and his career are different

    • danbob333

      I care. And you do to otherwise you wouldn’t be commenting on that article.
      Windows Phone is meant to be used by normal people in their personal life. If the head of WP doesn’t even use it, I hope at least he understands why no one else uses it.

    • Vito R.

      Why do you care?

    • MassDeduction

      No one else uses it = not accurate. Tens of millions of people use Windows Phones every day.

    • Marc Palumbo

      I think he meant Antartica.

  • HelloCDN

    The guy is on a sabbatical (man, I wish I could get a 9 month sabbatical with a guaranteed job waiting back for me…) so he cares about Windows Phone just as much as an average Joe. Microsoft doesn’t know what to do with it – they have ideas, but neither customers nor developers care enough.

    • will

      They take forever to develop the platform. And still release a very buggy version. Look when they started with the windows 10 for mobile insider program, yet, the platform is still buggy and they just postponed its release to devices other than Lumia 950 and 950xl

    • MoYeung

      Get a job at Microsoft, maybe you can have a 9-month vacation, too.

  • David Blouin

    Proving once again that only a small percentage of the population has time to waste on Twitter getting pissed at everything and nothing.

    • Jonah Emery

      Like other social networks Twitter is as good as the people you follow. You curate your own experience. I follow mostly local people who post local things.

  • Joe Shmoe

    Who cares?

  • Omar

    The excuse was lame, but he shouldn’t need to defend what phone he uses… It’s like Mark Zuckerberg using Twitter.

  • awhite2600

    I’d love to see John Chen post from a Windows phone.

    • Marc Palumbo

      How would he do that if the phone doesn’t have a keyboard?

    • awhite2600

      Not all Blackberry devices have a physical keyboard. The Z30 and Leap are touchscreen only.

    • Marc Palumbo

      Twas a joke.

  • Shoey5

    This isn’t his first post from a different phone he goes weeks with different phones. He’s been doing it for years why is this news…again…

    • Marc Palumbo

      Click bait is what it is!

  • MoYeung

    He does enjoy his vacation…

  • Marc Palumbo

    He may be on a sabbatical, but I think they’re going to re-position him somewhere in the company. Since the Windows Phone division merged to the Surface team, Panos Pany took over. The headline should have said “Ex-Head of Windows Phone…”

  • AJKahn

    He’s on a sabbatical and people are ganging up on him on using an iPhone. It’s his personal life, he can use whatever phone he likes. Plus I agree with his reason. He needs to understand what the iPhone does better to make Windows Phone into what people would want. You can’t play with the iPhone in the lab and get ideas, the personal use is what will make things click for you. The ease of use and what not.

    Joe you did the right thing here. But please don’t take it to heart, the internet is a nasty place and people over here are especially critical of everything.

  • Troclon

    That was plain stupid. That was a big fail. Point.

