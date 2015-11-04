Reviews
Nexus 6P review: The best of Android, and the best Android

Nov 4, 2015

7:56 PM EDT

122 comments

Having used a lot of Android devices, I know the signs. It usually takes a few weeks, but eventually the chugging begins. Apps load more slowly; the keyboard isn’t quite as spritely; games stutter and crash. It’s hard to pinpoint what causes it, but don’t blame yourself.

I’m sure Android OEMs don’t want this for their customers, but there is usually only one solution to the problem: reset. Burn it all. Start fresh.

There is another way, though: Nexus phones, by design, avoid such long-term degradation by avoiding the often-debilitating background processes and bloated pre-installed apps carriers and manufacturers insist on bundling.

This year, Google has teamed up with an unlikely partner, Huawei, for its top of the line smartphone, the Nexus 6P, and that steadfast move towards long-term performance seems to be even more firmly in the company’s grasp. The Nexus 6P is the best Android phone currently available for most people, and an example of what happens when Google maintains control over both hardware and software.

nexus6preview-01554

Specs

  • Android 6.0 Marshmallow
  • 5.7 inches QHD (1440×2560) AMOLED, 518 ppi
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 SoC w/ Adreno 430 GPU, Gorilla Glass 4
  • 3GB DDR4 RAM
  • 32GB/64GB/128GB storage options
  • 3450 mAh battery with Fast Charge
  • 12.3MP rear camera, 1.55um pixels, f2.0 lens, laser-assisted autofocus
  • 4K video capture @ 30fps
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2
  • 159.3 x 77.8 x 7.3mm
  • 178 grams
  • Nexus Imprint Fingerprint sensor,
  • Sensor Hub, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Barometer, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Hall sensor, Android Context Hub
  • LTE (FDD): B2/3/4/5/7/12/13/17/25/26/29/30
nexus6preview-01557

Device & Display

Tall phones like the Nexus 6P need to be thin and narrow to offset the added height that comes from having a larger display. While there are technical limitations to minimizing bezels around a display, Huawei has done a meaningful job keeping narrow the vertical bezels around the 5.7-inch AMOLED panel. The same can’t be said, unfortunately, of the space above it, making Nexus 6P notably taller than the Note 5, despite identical screen sizes. Thankfully, there is a reason for the added height: front-facing stereo speakers that have ample amplification to enjoy a song without cringing from thinness, and enough volume to appreciate a podcast without sibilance. They’re not the best stereo speakers I’ve heard, but they’re pretty close.

And while the phone doesn’t manage to pass the one hand test with muster, its narrow and thin frame courts the more careful of users. It only took me a few short days to grow used to the phone’s size, and I rarely felt it an encumbrance to hold the Nexus 6P in my hand or slide into my pocket the way I did the Nexus 6.

nexus6preview-0615

That it is significantly more angular and robust than its predecessor also helps in this regard. The metal sides, flush and chamfered, are pleasant to grip, and the back, which holds most of the personality in the phone, is comprised of one of three metallic finishes: aluminum, graphite black, and frost white.

nexus6preview-0609

All of them are made of the same substance, as far as I can tell, and the difference in the finished product is subtle at best. I was able to play with both the aluminum and graphite versions and came away with a more favourable impression of the former, though it really comes down to taste.

I really like that Huawei offered such thoughtful choice here, since all of the finishes are beautiful and tasteful in their own ways.

nexus6preview-0602

On the bottom the phone rests the USB Type-C port, which is making its way into an increasing number of devices as we approach the end of the year. Here is it used to the fullest potential yet realized in a smartphone, since not only does its reversible nature ease the frustration of correctly orienting the cable, but its Fast Charging compatibility obviates the need for wireless charging, which the metal housing couldn’t countenance.

Battery life was great on the Nexus 6P, but being able to charge it from dead to full in around 90 minutes with its compatible multi-voltage charger was itself a benefit.

nexus6preview-01548

Around back, the 12.3MP camera rests on the left side of a black strip that houses a number of other sensors and antennas, a compromise necessary when you’re dealing with an all-metal smartphone, since metal attenuates RF signal. The strip itself isn’t nearly as unsightly as pictures make it out to be, nor as ungainly as leaked renders conveyed. In fact, it’s a pleasant contrast to the metallic body, though it blends best with the graphite variant. I’ve have done without it, since it detracts from the design, but it’s no eyesore.

Below it, the Nexus Imprint fingerprint sensor rests near flush with the chassis, a circular outline tracing the extremes of a digit’s size. In daily use, the rear-facing fingerprint sensor, irrespective of speed, is not an advantage over the front-facing sensors of the Galaxy and iPhone line, but there is one major benefit.

Removing the phone from a pocket requires grasping it firmly in one hand, and the index finger tends to naturally rest near the sensor’s position. With enough practice, that action becomes second nature and I found the phone unlocked — the sensor can be activated with the screen turned off — when lifted to eye level.

nexus6preview-01556

But that single advantage is outweighed by the fact that one must still rely on a regular PIN or pattern when the phone is resting face up on a surface. It’s not difficult to pick up, unlock and put back down, but after using the HTC One A9, which combines the screen-off-unlock prowess of the Nexus with the front placement of the iPhone, I’m not convinced Huawei’s placement is ideal.

Of course, HTC made the decision to forgo stereo speakers for that exact reason, so the Nexus 6P reaches a compromise around usability, design and features, which I can appreciate.

nexus6preview-0607

There is one significant advantage to the phone’s size: its 5.7-inch 2560×1440 pixel AMOLED display is simply beautiful to look at, under artificial light, in the sun, or from an angle. While it’s unclear whether Huawei is using the same panel as the Note 5, it’s likely pretty close: this is easily in the top three smartphone displays I’ve seen, its only weakness being subjective in that its white balance is slightly colder and yellower than the LCD panels I enjoy on other devices.

The Nexus 6P’s panel gets bright, too, though significantly less so than the Note 5, whose transistors appear to prove more power to the organic diodes that generate the light and colour from each pixel. It’s not a problem in regular use, and Huawei appears to have calibrated the colours as well as one could expect for an AMOLED panel.

nexus6preview-01544

Performance & Software

The Nexus 6P runs hardware that as of late 2015 could be considered fairly rudimentary — even behind — for its size, price and marketing position. Indeed, its 2560×1440 pixel display requires a high-end Snapdragon chip, and the Snapdragon 810, despite its problems, is the best off-the-shelf system on a chip currently available. A lot of people expected the Nexus 6P to ship with the previously-announced but unreleased Snapdragon 820, but we discovered this summer that the part was not set to be released until early next year.

nexus6pui

The Snapdragon 810 is a fine chip, with excellent credentials and few actual problems in daily use. Yes, it throttles more than it should, but the metal chassis of the Nexus 6P helps dissipate some of that heat. Moreover, it appears that Google has optimized Android 6.0 both for power consumption and performance, since the Nexus 6P feels significantly lighter and lither than any other device, including the HTC One M9, with the Snapdragon 810 on board. Huawei’s inclusion of 3GB of RAM appears ample, with fewer app refreshes than what I saw on the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 despite a gigabyte less of memory.

All told, Huawei has created an ideal vehicle to showcase Google’s latest software. It is fast, mostly stable, and the most tightly integrated example of Android hardware and software working together. You can see that in the fingerprint sensor, which only takes a few presses to acquire one’s details, promising to improve over time. I experienced fewer rejections with it over my testing period than with the HTC One A9, and it took less time to learn than the iPhone 6s.

nexus6pui02

Android 6.0 is a great operating system, and is considerably more stable than the first version of Lollipop this time last year. But it still has its fair share of issues, including a marquee feature, Now on Tap, that doesn’t quite justify the fanfare it attempts to command. Custom app permissions, improved microSD support, more granular memory and app management, and considerably better battery performance are the most significant of myriad upgrades made to the core of Android.

But the single biggest reason for buying a Nexus product, and the reason I will continue to recommend either the Nexus 6P (or 5X, depending on your budget) is that it is updated directly from the source. I can’t speak for American carriers, but Canadian telcos have a hit-and-miss history of Android updates, and, left to their control, the likelihood of receiving updates peters out after 12 months, and falls to near zero after two years. The manufacturers, too, give up on their products far too quickly, leaving even their most treasured crop a vast wasteland of aging interfaces and gaping security holes.

nexus6preview-0605

As hyperbolic as that sounds, and as unlikely as one is to be infected with the myriad vulnerabilities Android has overcome over the years, buying a Nexus phone is the single best way to stay updated on both features and security. And prior to the Nexus 6P, the top of the line Nexus devices were rife with compromises; new versions, sure, but terrible cameras, mediocre battery life, and uninspired design.

This year, none of that is true.

nexus6preview-01563

Camera

Google and its Nexus hardware partners have for years talked about the annual improvements made to camera sensors and software, and each year we were taken for fools. Yes, the previous Nexus phones had cameras, but the nicest compliment I could give them was that they didn’t extrude like eyesores.

You’d therefore be forgiven for approaching the claim that, yes, this year’s Nexus phones had great cameras, with a dose of healthy skepticism.

Well, knock me off a chair, there was truth in the lie: The Nexus 6P has a remarkably good camera sensor and lens combo, though it is practically ruined — not entirely, but close to — by a camera app that appears to have been developed by a million monkeys typing random batches of code that somehow congealed into software. Yes, it’s that bad.

But when you finally get the app to stop crashing, or infuriatingly refreshing when tilting the phone at even the slightest of angles, the Nexus 6P takes some damn good photos.

This is thanks to a 12.3 megapixel Sony sensor that boasts 1.55 micron pixels, larger than practically every smartphone on the market today. In contrast, the Galaxy S6’s superlative 16MP camera sensor boasts 1.2 micron pixels, and the iPhone 6’s 8MP shooter sits at 1.55 microns each.

There are a lot of factors to consider here, but the basic scenario is this: the more pixels you pack into a sensor, the larger the sensor physically becomes, or conversely, the smaller the pixels themselves. The decreasing girth of high-end smartphones often necessitates the latter solution, compromising low-light performance as a result. With Samsung, LG and Sony putting 16 to 23 megapixel sensors on their high-end devices, it’s left to Google, Apple and a few others to come to some sort of reasonable solution. Twelve megapixels finds the right balance between spatial resolution — how much detail you get capture in a photo — and sensor size.

Even though the Nexus 6’s 13MP sensor was considerably better than the Nexus 5 that preceded it, the 6P (and 5X, which shares the same architecture and lens) is a world away. Chalk it up to Android’s rapid ascent to optical stardom over the past twelve months, but I had no doubt, time after time, that the Nexus 6P would capture a great shot in most conditions.

Double-pressing the power button quickly launches the camera app, similar to the shortcut popularized by the Galaxy S6 earlier this year. Depending on its changeable mood, the camera app either loads instantly, or takes its sweet time — upwards of eight seconds, I counted during one session — but once in the app, and absent of a wayward hand tilt, the shutter is fast and fluid.

The laser-guided autofocus is decent enough in well-lit areas, but often fails to correctly gauge the distance of a subject when the sun goes down, forcing the lens to hunt and peck before it reaches its correct focal alignment. Once focused, though, the Nexus 6P takes incredible photos in practically any lighting condition, capturing details that the competition often can’t.

Check out the amount of detail captured in this nighttime shot. Lots of grain, since the ISO was ramped to 2077, but plenty of great colour and contrast. Great shot.

Check out the amount of detail captured in this nighttime shot. Lots of grain, since the ISO was ramped to 2077, but plenty of great colour and contrast. Great shot.

The phone still defaults to Auto HDR+, Google’s take on High Dynamic Range photography. And while the Nexus 6P does a great job in challenging and variable contrast, the HDR photos themselves take too long to capture, and far too long to process. Still, with a relatively static scene, HDR+ mode is a miracle worker, especially in low-light outdoor shots.

An example of an HDR+ photo shot on the Nexus 6P. Look at the gorgeous contrast between light and dark scenes

An example of an HDR+ photo shot on the Nexus 6P. Look at the gorgeous contrast between light and dark scenes.

This year’s Nexus also handles macro shots gracefully, thanks to an F2.0 lens that has a forgiving minimum focus distance. In no scenario did the Nexus jump out as being the single best camera above, say, the iPhone 6s Plus or Galaxy Note 5, but it performed admirably in every scenario I through at it, ramping up ISO when necessary or cycling shutter speed to capture a moving car without blur.

That it lacks optical image stabilization is disappointing, but Google says that its software-based electronic stabilization makes up for it. I disagree, but it’s not an out-and-out loss.

The Nexus 6P also captures 4K video at 30fps, which turned out much better than I thought it would given the Snapdragon 810 ISP’s relatively lukewarm reception on other devices. Tracking was smooth and quality high, though I preferred to capture video at 1080p at 30fps, which also allows for the same electronic stabilization I mentioned above.

And if you’re into selfies, the 8MP shooter on the front of the device is decent but nothing special.

Google finally got its camera right, but it came in the same year every OEM got their cameras right. The thing about Nexus devices, though, is that they only get better with software updates, so hopefully Google fixes the dastardly quality of its homegrown camera app. Until then, Manual Camera is but a $3 purchase away.

nexus6preview-01561

Battery Life & Connectivity

With a 3,450mAh battery, it’s no surprise the Nexus 6P lasts a long time. But with a USB Type-C connector, Fast Charging support, and a host of battery improvements thanks to Android 6.0, the Nexus 6P is the first Nexus device I’ve ever used where I didn’t actively worry I would run out of juice by dinner time.

In our battery rundown tests, the Nexus 6P lasted just over 12 hours, which is in line with most high-end Android devices today, though two hours shy of the iPhone 6s Plus, and slightly ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Note 5’s 3000mAh cell.

nexus6preview-0613

The lack of wireless charging, which its two predecessors offered, is forgiven when you look at what you gain: the new connector is reversible, and so easy to use; Fast Charging gets the phone from dead to 100 percent in about 90 minutes; and the Snapdragon 810 sips power when necessary.

As far as connectivity, this phone has everything you’d expect, from 300Mbps Category-6 LTE support to the latest in WiFi and Bluetooth integration.

Huawei also outfitted the Nexus 6P with a powerful amplifier, which was able to push my relatively low 16 ohm RHA T10i in-ear monitor headphones to their fullest. Sound quality from the headpiece was great for phone calls, too, though my testing was limited in that regard.

nexus6preview-01560

Android at its best

The Nexus 6P comes to Canada with a world of Android competitors nipping at its heels. Not only is the $499 Nexus 5X a very attractive prospect, especially for someone who doesn’t want a large device, but products like the OnePlus 2, Samsung Galaxy S6, LG G4, Sony Xperia Z5, and many others, are viable alternatives.

But I’ll say this: putting all specs aside, the Nexus 6P provides the best all-round Android experience to date, and with monthly security updates from Google, there is no question as to its penetrability.

It’s not a perfect Android phone, but it’s the closest example of software that pairs with hardware in a way that feels holistic and seamless. And despite its seemingly-high price, it is one of the best values in the smartphone world right now.

Pros

  • Big, beautiful screen
  • Consistently good performance
  • Latest Android software
  • Highest frequency of Android security updates
  • Great camera, even in low light
  • Excellent battery life

Cons

  • Some software instability
  • Camera app is terrible

Comments

  • Azreik

    That first paragraph…

    • JB

      Who publishes that…smdh.

    • FTR_Part_deux

      Not our fault that you can’t accept reality. Would you like your new Android phone to come with a unicorn? Jeez…it’s been well documented that many Android manufacturers include their bloatware and makes the phone run like garbage. Again, not our fault that you can’t seem to accept the simple truth.

    • danakin

      Sadly that first paragraph is, without a doubt, horribly written and comes across, whether intentional or not, as a sophomoric and thinly veiled charge at starting a fanboy flame war.
      If Daniel meant it to have that effect them shame on him. If he didn’t, he should; as editor-in-chief (as per LikedIn profile), censure his author self.
      Nothing good can come from an otherwise well written and expressed review by starting with such a brutal opening verse.
      Daniel, you’re better than this and your readers and advertisers demand it; or should.

    • JB

      Well Said!

    • danakin

      I don’t mean for my comments or podcast reviews to bash the site. It’s simply that, at this point, the site is providing a valuable news service to the mobile community and is an advocate for consumers. They need more journalistic discipline at times.

    • Daniel Bader

      The first paragraph encapsulates my experience with many — not all — Android devices. I use a lot of them, so I should know what I’m talking about.

      The lede is supposed to be just that, something that hooks you. You can disagree with it all you want, but it was by no means horribly written.

      And I have no desire to start a flame war. If my words incite one, that’s on the participants who choose to start it.

      This is a blog, not the Wall Street Journal. I am the editor-in-chief, which means that I do most of my work behind the scenes, but I am also the main reviewer, mainly because we have a small team, and I love testing new products.

      I think what people take issue with is that because I am the main reviewer, it appears that I represent MobileSyrup. But I don’t; I speak for myself. I would be happy — thrilled even — to have two reviews of every device, because no two people will see things the same. That’s the beauty of choice.

    • Mo Dabbas

      I think it’s the way you dropped it (kinda bluntly). I replied to that person if you are interested to see what I think of that line, and as a business owner I get the chance to fiddle with lots of gadgets (and I love doing it).
      And yes, from my experience I find some high end android phones do slow down as you use them (mentioned some as well in that comment). Actually, some high end android phones have a lag even right out of the box (like LG G3 on lollipop and LG G Flex 2). Although I find the problem getting less of problem with newer phones (One X+ vs HTC One M8 for example). So either it’s the better hardware, or the fact that OEM’s are using lighter UI on top of android, or google has been working on it. Also like you said, Nexus phones seem to be immune to this problem, got my girlfriend a Nexus 5 in summer 2014 and it still runs well (although power button is dying now)….can’t believe it’s been more than a year though, time does fly.

    • Eluder

      See that’s my experience with apple products. They get worse with age as with every new ios version, the device gets slower. My 5th gen iPod touch is now used as an alarm because it’s been horrible since ios 7, so slow that’s it’s just not usable anymore.
      And I’ve had the worst experience with an apple product since I got my 6s plus. Ton of random reboots, corrupt icloud backups where I lost my data and to top it all off, level 2 at apple was absolutely useless. I’m considering dumping my 6s plus for the 6p because I know there’s no way I would have lost my data on Android as I have full control over it, a big problem on the apple platform.

    • Guillaume Gagnon

      I feel you, I’m an android fan and I wanted to try IOS. I bought the 6S but returned it because the battery life was terrible. So I got the 6S Plus 64gb and this things lags so much, I don’t know what apple did with the 6S plus. There are so many drop frames with the animations on the 6S, it feels cheap to me…

    • John

      If you really had iPhone 6S, you wouldn’t post this cause its a lie

      I like / have been using both iPhone and Android,
      iOS can sure be restrictive / looking boring by now but they DO NOT LAG
      especially 6S series (5S and older will do if you install iOS 9 or even iOS 8 sometimes)

      Lets face it,
      Android lags, it really does but not as bad as before
      I used to hate using it before but its definitely usable (possibly replaceable for IOS for iPhone users) since Lollipop
      I am sick of seeing those Galaxy users posting “what lag? my galaxy never lags BS”
      cause if you go to XDA, there are enough users begging for a solution to fix the lag as well as their RAM management

      Don’t get me wrong, Nexus phones are usually not in this case (except 5X = fail)
      6P was fast (as expected) for me and even Note 5 was damn smooth (so is Note 4 / Nexus 5 / Nexus 6)
      (not S6 or S6 edge, don’t BS me with ‘mine don’t lag’ cause I had both, I had to buy a ‘package disabler’ to optimize it)
      I actually miss my Note 5 over Nexus 6P, probably going to pick up a 64GB one soon and return my 6P

      Android has been improved significantly where I can tell people around me “I will take note 5 over iPhone 6S, you should give Android a try” with no regrets cause its the truth
      but just don’t feed BS other readers cause iPhone 6S / 6S Plus do not lag (as well as 6 / 6S, just not as snappier as 6S series)

    • Lukeiphone

      Lol, your comment makes me laugh. iPhone doesn’t randomly reboot, crash, may lag a little but doesn’t jeopardize your data. You are trusting android with your data because you have full control over it? Who you kidding? If you lose your android phone, you get nothing out of it. iPhone backs everything on iCloud which can be restored exactly the way it is on a new iPhone. Instead of lying why don’t you first go and buy an idevice first?

    • Eluder

      You appear to be quite childish with your commentary; I have multiple Apple products (iPhone 6s Plus, iPad Air, iPod touch), and iCloud is not perfect as I have clearly experienced. My most recent backup prior to my resetting the phone was corrupt, but iCloud said it was perfectly fine; this made iCloud absolutely useless, if iCloud was 100% bulletproof, which it clearly isn’t, it would have been fine. The idiotic thing is that Apple didn’t let me access one of my nightly backups, if it just stored more than 1 backup, it wouldn’t have been a big deal as I would have lost only a few hours of messages, rather than ALL my information.

    • neo905

      Daniel,

      What you say has some merit but doesn’t apply to every android device. The last two I have had, the HTC M7 and M9 don’t have that issue. Like Eluder said, Apple isn’t immune to this issue either. The IOS 9 rollout was buggy and caused people a lot of issues. The last iPhone I had was unusable after multiple updates made it slow to a crawl. Just have a balanced approach. Apple isn’t perfect. Android isn’t either. They are both meeting in the middle to the point that in a couple more years there won’t be glaring holes either way and it will come down to personal preference. We know you have a bias but you are a journalists so we just want you to be more objective. I actually think this was a balanced review overall though. Seems like everyone is in agreement that the 6P is a solid overall device with very few glaring negatives.

    • Daniel Bader

      Thanks for the feedback.

    • danakin

      Your line about the Wall Street Journal exemplifies a binary thinking approach that eliminates much of the grey area; in particular the space a mature on-line publication like MobileSyrup exists.
      No doubt the lede is supposed to hook the reader and engage them into an exploration of the rest of the text. The first paragraph of this review, and I’m going to say it again, failed in that regard. It led me, and evidently several others, tho think of the kind of partisan fanboy arguing that you yourself put a stop to last summer on one of the SyrupCasts when Doug and Jane got into an Android vs. iOS match. It’s clear from your explanation that this was not your intention and that’s fine. Not every at bat is a hit, sometimes you walk back to the dugout and look at the tape.

    • Daniel Bader

      I appreciate the honest feedback and will take it back to the clubhouse. Cheers.

    • FlamesFan89

      I hope that you will take this comment as it is intended, which is constructive criticism. Also, full disclosure, I’m not even remotely close to anything resembling a professional writer, so it would likely be fair to complete disregard this.

      My thoughts on your opening paragraph are that they seem very out of place with the rest of the review, which, by the way, I found to be well written and balanced. I get the idea of a lede being a hook, but it is also, by definition, intended to give the reader the main idea of the written work to follow. Your lede does the opposite. Your review is practically glowing about the phone being reviewed, but your opening paragraph is highly critical of Android phones. Perhaps if you had finished it by saying that this phone bucks the trend, or something to that effect, it would have been better received, but you didn’t give that indication at all. It isn’t until the third paragraph, after the embedded audio, that you finally get around to mentioning that the Nexus line escapes the issue. As you have it written, intended or not, it comes off as unnecessarily negative, and in contrast to almost the entirety of the review that follows.

      So, my constructive advice would be, that while your lede should be a hook, it should also represent the article as a whole. State your thesis.

    • special k

      “I am the editor-in-chief, which means that I do most of my work behind the scenes, but I am also the main reviewer, mainly because we have a small team, and I love testing new products.”
      Hmmm …

    • kroms

      It was fine Daniel. Good honest review.

      No one is ever happy. That is just one of the many flaws of humans.

    • robinottawa

      Here here! Simply stated points from your experience. Nothing abrasive at all, except to fan boys.

    • danny wood

      IMO I don’t understand what the issue is with the opening paragraph. Maybe my skin is just thicker than others.

    • Mo Dabbas

      Well, I have used lots of android as well (high end ones mostly). But to be frank some do slow down with use (when using it for more than 4-6 months or so). I remember my note 3 had that problem. Although I find the problem going away with newer versions of android. For example my S5 (which is used for about 4-5 months now) was still running fast before I sell it. The nexus 6 which I’ve had now for 3 months is still running fast. These are fast examples that comes to my mind.

      But to be honest, I believe that’s a problem with any OS. Maybe to a lesser extent with iOS because the OS restricts background processes more than android (something google seem to be focusing on lately). But a 6 months to a year old iPhone or iPad will probably run slower due to the cache files accumulating from apps. So the math is simple, as you keep using your phone and download more apps it’ll slow down because:
      A) background processes of these apps. B) Cached files from these apps.

      But again, it depends on the phone. Samsung phones are probably prone to that more since they have tons of apps (ones you don’t need) running. I remember my Note 3 running at 2.2-2.5 GB of ram at startup (that’s desktop windows 8.1 territory). Other phones like Nexus, Motorola and HTC has lighter OS and I find them to run fine on the longer run. Talking from my long run experience with Nexus 6, Motorola X (first gen), and HTC One M7 and M8.

    • Rio

      Did you read past the first paragraph? He says the Nexus is one of the phones that managed to not do this.

      What he stated is true for all phones but more prevalent on OEM Android phones because you have OEM Crap tossed on, and then Carrier Crap tossed on. Something both Nexus phones and iPhones avoid.

      It was a great way to start the review, it really pulls the reader in. And it gets silly reactions from emotional people, i.e more clicks.

    • danakin

      I did; that’s why I wrote that, other than the first paragraph, u found it a very well written and expressed review.

    • FTR_Part_deux

      Don’t be such a cry baby…would you like a tissue?

    • danakin

      No thank you, I’m quite fine.

  • Marco Bairos

    The things I would do to have this phone. Too bad I don’t have that kind of money.

    • monsterduc1000

      Grab the next best thing in the Nexus 6. Picked mine up from Expansys for 410 plus shipping and tax. Amazing phone!

    • Bill

      Honestly dude just stop.

    • monsterduc1000

      Stop telling people of an amazing Nexus device for a great price? Nah 🙂

      Probably no better deal on the market right now. Just want to share it.

    • JB

      the nexus 6p, blackberry priv, sony xperia z5, lg v10 all look like wonderful world beating products. Android is bringing it hard right now, no matter what OS you use you gotta respect that.

    • Mo Dabbas

      me too rocking a nexus 6 and it’s a nice phone.

  • Ozmodiar Flanker

    got it a week ago with the micro-fibre case:
    – love the screen
    – weight feels much heftier than my N5
    – was hoping the case would offer more protection for drops but otherwise makes it a lot easier to hold on to the phone
    – the mp3 player sounds way better than my N5 with good headphones

    only big con for me that had me contemplating returning right away it is the power/volume buttons are located in a stupidly HORRIBLE location – i like to hold my phone in the center of gravity which is especially important with the 5P feeling pretty hefty, but that’s impossible to do with this phone’s buttons all in the dead center of the right side and in the first few days i had the power/volume buttons getting pressed constantly, annoying the crap out of me. i’m putting in a big effort to get used to it, but having to hold the phone at the bottom or top to dodge the buttons is just stupid

    i STRONGLY suggest you hold the phone in your hand before you buy it to see if you can deal with the button layout. as far as i’m concerned Huawei really blew it designing this phone in that regard

    • CeLLit

      What are your thoughts performance wise if you compare your n5 with the 6p. Thanks.

    • Labrat

      Long time N5 owner, received my 6P last Friday.

      Speed is amazing, my N5 wasn’t amazing anymore on Lolipop and even Marshmallow (would say it was silky smooth 4.0/4.1 era).

      This thing keeps flying, even after numerous days of use without reboot. I seemed my N5 liked a reboot every now and then.

    • Ozmodiar Flanker

      same here, long time N5 owner. N5 is getting a bit laggy now when you open up apps, and super especially when you open up the camera which takes a few seconds to pop up, and a few more seconds to switch it to video mode.

      N5 still works great, but you can tell it does some chugging when you move around apps

    • KiwiBri

      thanks for the points re: holding the phone. Something no one has mentioned before.

    • robinottawa

      I’ve said the same thing about nearly every slab ever made. Glad to see there’s finally one person who agrees.

  • JB

    “Having used a lot of Android devices, I know the signs. It usually takes a few weeks, but eventually the chugging begins. Apps load more slowly; the keyboard isn’t quite as spritely; games stutter and crash. It’s hard to pinpoint what causes it, but don’t blame yourself.”

    How to alienate yourself as a reviewer right off the top.

    Title should be: Ludicrous apple fanboy thinks he’s throwing android community a bone.

    • Humberto Giambrone

      It’s true though, come on. I’m an Android user and I can’t argue that fact. It’s the one thing that keeps me considering selling a kidney for an iPhone. Even Nexus phones experience slow down’s after a few weeks (through the Nexus 5 at least, never had the N6). It’s frustrating. It’s getting better, especially with premium phones, but still not there.

    • neo905

      Except I’ve had the HTC M7 and M9 and never had this issue. My M7 is still running smooth even on a snap 600 SOC.

    • JB

      hasn’t been an issue for a longtime. a longtime since dan ever exclusively used anything but his favourite brand of choice….apple.

    • EChid

      It’s still extremely true for some phones. My Samsung S5 *should* still be a speed demon, but its pathetically slow sometimes. I had a 5S for almost a year (work phone) and never experienced the same thing. To be fair, my M7 also didn’t slow down much…so it seems to be dependant on the company.

    • robinottawa

      Are you calling him a liar?

    • neo905

      I am discussing my experience with the last two Android devices in a…..unmmmmm…..discussion forum.

    • robinottawa

      Sorry, my bad. I thought you were the OP.

    • TP

      I don’t know what you had on your nexus 5, but my Nexus 4 with 150+ apps total (didn’t count it, but it showed 150+ apps when I updated to the newer version and Android was showing Xth app of Y being optimized) did not lag or stutter one single time in my entire 1.5+ years of usage. Never reset, never formatted. I frequently cleaned cache because it was only 16GB and I did not want cache eating up the space, and that might be why it never lagged.
      And my wife’s iPad 16GB, after several months of usage, we experienced random reboot, random crash, random freeze, just like any other OS/device.
      My point? Don’t sell your kidney for an iPhone. Grass is not any greener on the other side, it is just as green as yours.

    • Vito R.

      Whenever anyone uses extremes to describe something (“always”, “never”) it’s usually not the reality for most users – so take what these people say with a grain of salt.

      If you are enjoying your Nexus 5 (aside from slowdowns) then you will not like the iPhone experience as it feel more… singular. Switching between apps is nowhere near as fluid as on Android and Google apps are second class citizens. Reset it, start clean and it will be better. I’m really enjoy my 5x, definitely a worthwhile upgrade from the Nexus 5.

    • Daniel Bader

      You do love cherry-picking my words to suit your particular narrative.

    • JB

      You wrote a terrible opening paragraph. Own it.

    • Daniel Bader

      I wrote an opening paragraph that you disagree with. I have opinions you disagree with. You have an obsession with me that borders on creepy. Own that.

    • JB

      Nothing creepy about. You can’t take criticism clearly. Pretend people arent pissed in the comment section in many articles posted over the last month++. Live in that bubble I guess. Want to rip me fine…….whatever, anything to avoid self critique and assessment

      You know what will make the commenters happy post another 15 apple tv articles.

    • robinottawa

      WHO is ripping WHOM? LOL Just saying

    • Peter

      LOL love this response

    • Rio

      What is so terrible about it though? I thought it was a great way to hook you into the article. From a writing perspective it is a great start.

      He states something that is familiar to many in the Android community and then goes on and states that nexus is the one that stands out. It is true, OEM’s throw a load of crap on to their customized versions, followed by carriers throwing on their crap, loading down the phone.

      Sure, there will be a few exceptions but it is common.

    • JB

      Hi Rio,

      I will respectfully disagree with you on this one. i think it was amateurish and condescending. I also think we’ve move past that kind of OS broad striokes that are just disrespectful and dismissive of the OS people in this community have been using for the majority. Just my two cents.

      cheers

    • thedosbox

      It seems JB is on a mission to question the credibility of anyone who even mildly criticizes android.

    • JB

      I have to disagree. I think if you’re using criticisms of an OS from 2011 then you’re losing credibility as a relevant reviewer. imho.

    • thedosbox

      This argument is somewhat undermined by other posts in this thread talking about how they experienced the same issues.

    • JB

      There are a lot more people agreeing with me than those who dont. The upvotes dont lie.

    • thedosbox

      LOL. McDonald’s sell a lot of burgers. Doesn’t mean they’re good.

      Point being, it’s a common enough issue to be of note, regardless of whether you or I have personally experienced it.

    • kickmetwice

      oh look the usual hyper sensitive JB fandroid tears. What are the odds?? (100%)

    • Vito R.

      Ummm, have you ever used an Android device?

  • cartfan88

    Good review. This phone is definitely one I might consider. Lots of good options right now.

  • “And if you’re into selfies, the 5MP shooter on the front of the device is decent but nothing special.” should say 8MP.

    Also, I hope there’s a premium Nexus 5 next year.

  • Reni N

    Reading this was painful. If you want to improve your credibility, at least spend a few minutes proofreading your article before publishing it…

    • Daniel Bader

      Can you be specific? Sorry you felt it was painful. Happy to courier over some Advil.

    • KiwiBri

      lol!

  • Norman Fong

    Great review, but I believe you mean’t the Nexus 6p has a Snapdragon 808 not a Snapdragon 810.

    • Bill

      Nope the Nexus 5X has the 808. Nexus 6P has an 810.

    • JB

      Bang on bill. Both cpu’s are fantastic.

    • Vito R.

      Well, they aren’t both fantastic. Qualcomm saw fit to cripple the image processing abilities of the 808 in order to differentiate it more from the 810. As a general processor, the 808 is fast enough, I just wish it has some of the image processing features of the 810.

    • FlamesFan89

      Honest question, as I am not very well versed in the different chips and specs, are the image processing abilities of the 808 actually crippled? or are they just lessened compared to the 810? As in, how do they compare to similarly spec’d chips from other manufacturers. Is crippled being hyperbolic? or is it a true reflection of the chip’s abilities. I’m curious as I might be in the market for a new phone in the next 6 months or so, and would like to be able to properly compare things.

    • JB

      No they are not. 810 at peak is better but the 810 throttles like crazy to offset heat issues so the benefits of the 810 are totally marginal at best. Imho the 808 is ultimately a better chip becauseits more consistent.

      Both chips are excellent performers.

    • Vito R.

      What’s the difference between lessened and crippled? Chip manufactures basically make one batch of chips and the ones that don’t perform up to spec basically get dropped down a class and have options disabled so they can justify selling the other chip at a higher price.

      I’m more than happy with the speed of the 808, it’s better than the Snapdragon 800 in the old Nexus 5 and the Snapdragon 801 in last year’s top phones – but it doesn’t keep up with the Galaxy S6/iPhone 6/6s in terms of image processing. It’s still good, just not great. It can’t handle burst photos and it does not do as good of a job of stabilizing video as even an iPhone 6.

      That said, in six months the Snapdragon 820 will be released along with new Sony, Samsung, HTC and LG flagships so you will have lots of options 🙂

    • FlamesFan89

      I hope you didn’t misunderstand my comment. It truly was an honest question.

      To answer your question on the terminology, I would say that there is massive difference between lessened and crippled. Think of it in human terms. Someone with a stiff neck might have to lessen their exercise routine due to some pain and so they have to go for a walk instead of a run, but someone who is “crippled” (not really PC I know), might not have use of their legs at all.

      Perhaps when you spoke of the chips abilities being crippled, you didn’t intend it to have as dramatic a meaning, but when I read crippled, it gave me the impression that it is essentially non-functioning in that regard, as opposed to perhaps just not up to “flagship” standards.

      So that’s what I’m trying to nail down. Is it actually crippled, or is it just not up to the level of it’s competitors, and perhaps something to consider when comparing prices and value.

    • Vito R.

      I understood your comment, but I think you’re taking mine too literally. For the purposes of this discussion, cripped=lessened.

      I’ll use a car analogy… Let’s say Honda sells a 6 cylinder Accord and a 4 cylinder Accord. They are identical in every way except for the performance of the engine. The 4 cylinder version has a “crippled” version of the 6 cylinder engine whereby two cylinders are disabled. Get it? I don’t mean that the 4 cylinder car is hobbling around.

      So no, the 808 is not crippled in the sense that it’s legs don’t function – just that it does not have all the functionality of the 810 because *specific features* have been disabled/crippled.

    • FlamesFan89

      Ok, I’m picking up what you are putting down.

      Personally, I wouldn’t use crippled in that type of description, because personally, “crippled” gives me the impression that it is to the point of non-functional, but that is language for you, especially our crazy language where so many words have so many meanings to so many people.

      Cheers, and thanks for the info on the chips.

    • Vito R.

      Yeah, I can understand how it might sound to the uninitiated, but it’s a pretty common term when discussing hardware functionality (or lack thereof).

    • Norman Fong

      O…. I never knew that… I thought both of them had the 808.

  • EChid

    Any comments about the actual ease of holding the phone? As a previous M7 user, I know how slippery metal can be, and this phone is quite large. I’d imagine the two may combine to make a somewhat awkward phone sans case.

    Man, I wish companies would makes nice phones like this that were smaller. All I’ve got to choose from in the 5″ Android department are the HTC One A9 and the Samsung S6 (ugh, touchwiz).

    • thedosbox

      One of the writers from phandroid mentioned that after he windexed his 6P it was more slippery than when he first got it. That makes it sound like it has some sort of coating that helps with grip.

      With you on the size though. It’s a shame the Z5 Compact isn’t sold here and the A9 has too many compromises.

    • robinottawa

      Or, the windex created a coating that lessened the normal grip on the (painted?) metal.

    • Eluder

      I tried one a couple of days ago and didn’t find it a problem to hold in terms of slipperiness.

    • Ozmodiar Flanker

      from my comment above (3rd one):

      “only big con for me that had me contemplating returning right away it is the power/volume buttons are located in a stupidly HORRIBLE location – i like to hold my phone in the center of gravity which is especially important with the 5P feeling pretty hefty, but that’s impossible to do with this phone’s buttons all in the dead center of the right side. using it during the first few days i had the power/volume buttons getting pressed constantly, annoying the crap out of me. i’m putting in a big effort to get used to it, but having to hold the phone at the bottom or top to dodge the buttons is just stupid

      i STRONGLY suggest you hold the phone in your hand before you buy it to see if you can deal with the button layout. as far as i’m concerned Huawei really blew it designing this phone in that regard”

    • EChid

      Don’t worry, I had already read your comment…much appreciated! I feel like phone reviewers sometimes forgot how difficult large phones are to handle because they handle them all the time.

    • To give you some context it’s pretty much the same width and height as the iPhone 6/6s Plus. It’s easy to hold but very hard to get your fingers to the top of the screen. The edges are ridged so it’s not too slippery .

  • KiwiBri

    so.. what camera app can we use instead of the default one ? and can it be made to be the system default one?

    • JB

      Great question. Although I would check the camera software first hand and not go by this reviewer before coming to a conclusion on its quality.

    • Vito R.

      I have a 5x, the camera software sucks. Daniel isn’t the first reviewer to mention this.

    • Labrat

      Great question! I’m curious too. I like photography but use my phone as a no nonsense point and shoot. I rarely feel like I need to play with the more advanced setting.

      That being said, as a Nexus owner (all of them besides Galaxy Nexus) I had bad camera forever, on the 6P I truly see tons of potential.

      The few times I used an iPhone I thought the camera app was annoying, not clear I had filters on (and why apply filter on original pic anyway) so, what are the truly great camera app out there, what is this compared too tobe billed as horrible? Samsung or Sony’s app?

    • neo905

      He answered your question in the review.

      “Google finally got its camera right, but it came in the same year every OEM got their cameras right. The thing about Nexus devices, though, is that they only get better with software updates, so hopefully Google fixes the dastardly quality of its homegrown camera app. Until then, Manual Camera is but a $3 purchase away.”

  • Jon

    Will there be a review for the 5X?

  • theRKF

    If I might comment on the actual substance of the review (not the opening, or personal nobility of the author): I’m sorry to hear the camera app was giving you so much trouble. My experience over the past week has been completely the opposite.

    The app opens immediately, and takes rapid-fire HDR+ shots. My Nexus 6 used to get bogged down after 2-3 HDR shots, but so far I haven’t been able to choke the 6P.

    No camera app crashes, no speed issues here. I hope that my experience is the norm for most 6P users.

    • robinottawa

      I hope the Google camera app is better than it was a year ago when my wife (and I, after a quick look) found it pathetic on her GPE phone. Now that I’ll be using it myself, maybe I will be able to make it work well, for my wife too.

  • monsterduc1000

    (First paragraph aside…) I really wish people would actually figure out to stop their Android phone from lagging by disabling all the apps one doesn’t use (I’ve even done this on my (new to me) Nexus 6), clearing caches and rebooting every once in a while. I just switched from a 3 year old Samsung Note 2, of which the only part that I really had issues with was the web browsers (either Chrome or stock), but other than that, it ran pretty smooth right up until it’s retirement. I disabled around 40-50 apps I didn’t use and cleared the cache every once and a while and the phone was great. No lack of ram ever after that, usually only ran around a max of 1.2-1.3gb on a 2gb ram phone.

    I know people just want an easy to use phone that will never give them trouble, but when it does, I wish those people would hit the web, do a little research on how to solve the problem instead of complaining about it all the time. I bet if said people did such a thing with any of those problematic Android phones they used, those issues would go away.

    • SillyBear

      People unfamiliar with how to properly use their Android phone need to heed this comment. Your phone isn’t functioning like it was before? Maybe examine the apps you’ve been using and the additional file bloat that’s getting on their. They need to be maintained and refreshed every now and then. Android gives us this ability, people need to use it. Great comment Monsterduc1000!

  • marshallpower

    If it’s the best Android phone, then it should say the best phone ever, period. …….and that camera is ordinary except in low light…going to wait for something better, z5 Premium or s7! or 950XL…

  • Khalil J

    I’m a bit perplexed that 40+ comments are borderline attacking the author’s style or choice of words… Something for which he has full right and creative license in this review. Lets look “beyond the trees and focus more on the forest” people, he is praising a phone that he considers to be the best Android phone. Period. That’s what I get out of this review, and it’s pretty objectively described.

    • JD

      From an English and Publishing standpoint though…. dem pretty words needa some proof reddin’

    • robinottawa

      I found 2 typos, and a few cases of uncommon (high-level?) wording. Wow.

    • Longtin

      More of the fact that he always has to put down or insult Android no matter what and how’s Apple biased to fullest. Yes this is his opinion however you cannot expect to run a mobile review site , bashing one of the best Operating Systems and expect people not to complain? Run a Apple Review website, not a Mobile Review site that’s Apple biased.

  • JD

    I’m still waiting for the Google Camera 3.0 before I pass judgement on if it’s really hardware that is making ALL the difference in the new Nexus Cameras. We know that if we use Manual Camera or FV-5 even the Nexus 5’s camera can go from a muddled mess to a capable shooter and no the Nexus 6’s camera was not significantly better than the Nexus 5’s camera. If anything it was in some cases worse, in low light because of the trade off for higher res and smaller pixel size. It’s true tho as of right now the Nexus siblings finally have some capable cameras out of the box, but i want to see what some new software can do for some old faithfuls.

  • Longtin

    “Having used a lot of Android devices, I know the signs. It usually takes a few weeks, but eventually the chugging begins. Apps load more slowly; the keyboard isn’t quite as spritely; games stutter and crash. It’s hard to pinpoint what causes it, but don’t blame yourself.”

    – It’s insane how Apple biased this man is; and can still have a mobile review website?

    I sell these phones on a daily basis, I personally test and play with these phones on a daily basis. I’ve owned many Android devices and I’ve never experienced any of these symptoms. My LG G3 that I received last year still is as fast as it was Day 1. Same with my HTC M9 that I’ve been using for the past 6 months. I can take it further as well; my Nexus 5 and Moto G (1st Generation) are still running smoothly ; no crashes, I cannot personally tell if the phone is slower or not with my human eye; although i’d believe it does get milliseconds slower over time like anything related to technology. Apple on the other hand; has those exact symptoms and than some. My iPhone 4s after 1 year started to have battery problems; let alone you can’t even play a game or go on youtube while updating any apps (this is where you see a huge drop off in speed; sometimes it even buffers the videos mid way through). Now let’s move on to the iPhone 5s – I’d say a lot better I barely see any issues with this phone. iPhone 6, had some issues with updating,causing the phone to crash, people lost a lot of there pictures, but finally they are starting to get it right. However I still feel like the battery and speed of the iPhone slows down over time and you can actually feel a noticeable difference with your human eye after a few months.

    I like Apple as a company, I’d choose a Macbook over a Windows computer anyday; but when it comes to phones. Android does it right. I just can’t justify there pricing especially compared to what you can get with Android.

    I understand at the end of the day it’s all personal preference and what you need the phone to do for your is different than what I or others personally do. However in most cases Android out values the iPhone at the end of the day. Better Camera, Processor, Display, Battery etc…

    We barely send phones out for repair unless they are broken, it’s very rare for a phone to come back with software issues or hardware issues. (with the exception of the bad batch of S6 Edge going around; similar to the iPhone 5 with there battery issues). I can honestly say though that I’ve sent more iPhones out than Android.

    Also most employees that work in the cell phone industry in my city carries Android. (Not sure if this is case anywhere else).

    TL;DR: Sorry for the rant; I just personally think you can do a better job at being a non biased mobile reviewer. Our company recommends your site for employees wanting to learn more about the industry but they are seriously starting to consider not doing so anymore because of all the apple biased and anti-android posts.

    • thedosbox

      TL;DR – “this reviewer does not share my biases, therefore he is unprofessional”

      Not. enough. facepalms.

    • Longtin

      Like I said I like Apple. There’s no bias to what I say because I spill out facts. I use, play, test and sell there products on a daily basis. If you have 10 Android Articles and 10 Apple Articles and you have nothing but nice things to say when it comes to Apple and yet he constantly insults or puts down Android any chances he gets. That’s what I’m mad about. If you’re going to insult one, do the other as well, if your going to glorify one , than glorify the other in there reviews. Apple is great, just expensive.

    • thedosbox

      So pointing out weaknesses (albeit non-universal) is an “insult”? The same weaknesses others in the comments have also mentioned?

      Get a grip.

  • Oh dear lord Android fanatics: get over it. Downvote me into oblivion if you want, but stop making a mountain out of a molehill that is the opening paragraph! Just because you’ve enjoyed lag-free Android for the past couple of years it doesn’t make it a universal truth.

    I’ve used Android since the Galaxy S2. Then I moved onto the Galaxy Nexus, HTC One M8, and now on the Nexus 6P. I started experiencing lag, slowdowns, and increased battery drain on both the GNex and One M8 after their first birthdays, and this was running stock software. Even rooting and installing custom ROMS like Cyanogenmod, Paranoid, and AOKP on my GNex its performance nosedived after a couple months of a fresh install.

    My point is: not everyone’s experience is the same. Stop taking it as a personal insult if one reviewer doesn’t have the same experience as you had.

    • Longtin

      I understand where you are coming from; but read every single one of his reviews he’s clearly apple biased and you cannot be like that if you’re trying to run a mobile review site. People are starting to notice and eventually someone else will make a website that will be authentic and transparent; non biased. You have to take into consideration that Android only got better after Google bought the company; also I personally think Samsung only got good at the S4. You are right though; at the end of the day it’s all personal preference and the experience you’ve received with the phone. In my experience Android flat out beats the iphone in speed, camera, battery, display and even after 6 months to over a year of using the device the speed drop off is not even noticable to the human eye ( I can test a brand new LG G3 next to my 1 year old one and it’s the same). Now i run that same test on the iphones and wow what a different story.

  • Longtin

    Why was my comment deleted? I just simply pointed out that you seem apple biased, and that people are starting to catch on. Daniel you seem like a good person; however your claims are very negative towards Android. I personally test, use, and sell these phones on a daily basis and that there are a little more problems with the software/hardware of the iPhone over the last few years than the Android. Especially the problems you listed in your first paragraph.(They happen far more often on the iPhones than they do on the Androids).

    We just want a non-biased mobile review site. Like I’ve stated in my deleted comment, my company uses your site for our employees that want to learn more about technology and cell phones; however they are starting to reconsider.

  • Jared Bedi

    Surprized at a lot of the comments, I didn’t find this to be too different from a lot of the articles out there, and while that can be good (consistent) and bad (most seem to focus on the negative rather than positive) it’s on par with other sites.

    I did see one typo tho:
    “In contrast, the Galaxy S6’s superlative 16MP camera sensor boasts 1.2 micron pixels, and the iPhone 6’s 8MP shooter sits at 1.55 microns each.”
    Pretty sure the iPhone is smaller than the 1.55 Microns you have listed here (which is the 6P size), I believe it is actually 1.22 Microns.

  • Peter

    Thanks for the review Daniel, disregard the other comments, apparently everyone’s second job is to find faults with your articles. I enjoyed it and took it for what it is, a review on a consumer device written for US so we can make an informed decision on this product.

  • Jude Brown

    Wow – read the comments first. Then went to read (what I expected to be) the hate filled anti-android nonsense written by Mr Bader. Unfortunately I was let down. Instead I found a well written article that 100% represents my experience with my beloved Android (2 6P’s in the mail). Keep up the great work Bader – haters gonna hate.

  • RichHomieGuan

    absolutely loving the phone except I recommend y’all rock a case with it even though some of us are nudists lol but anyone not able to connect the phone to their PC? I selected file transfer instead of camera under the notification shade but still didn’t work…

  • no sd card slot = no thanks

  • J Baugher

    Spec wish yes it could be one of the best, but knowing this phone can be bent very easily, you might have to think twice before you put it in your backpocket.

  • danny wood

    Does anybody know FOR SURE what the longest shutter speed is on the N6p? Without an addtional app being used? Stock app only plz!

