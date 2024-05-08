fbpx
Gaming

Sega reveals Fall Guys-esque Sonic Rumble for mobile

Featuring 32-player mayhem, ring-collecting and character customization

Bradly Shankar
May 8, 20246:11 PM EDT 0 comments
Sonic Rumble

Sega has unveiled Sonic Rumble, a Fall Guys-inspired party game for mobile.

In Rumble, 32 players must race each other to the end of a course while avoiding obstacles, just like in Fall Guys.

However, Rumble brings a few Sonic-themed twists to the formula, particularly when it comes to the series’ classic focus on speed. This means you’ll be running over dash panels, ramps and conveyor belts, bringing a more frenetic pace to the experience. There will also be hazards like robo samurais and bugs to avoid. Some stages will also be 2D to harken back to Sonic’s roots.

Throughout these stages, you’ll be able to collect classic Sonic rings to customize your character. In the reveal trailer, some of the recognizable faces include Sonic, Tails, Shadow, Knuckles and Amy.

Sonic Rumble will launch sometime this winter on Android and iOS. While this game is only for mobile, Sonic x Shadow Generations, a remaster of fan-favourite Sonic Generations that features new Shadow levels, will launch on consoles and PC this fall.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the next live-action film featuring the iconic blue hedgehog, will also open in theatres on December 20th and feature none other than Canada’s Keanu Reeves as Shadow.

Image credit: Sega

