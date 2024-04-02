OnePlus deals are live for all of April

OnePlus is offering solid discounts on a wide range of its devices for the entirety of April.

Promotions include discounts on items like the OnePlus Pad, the new OnePlus Watch 2, the OnePlus 12 series, and more.

Check out the deals, alongside the dates they’ll be live below:

OnePlus 12 512G

$1,199.99 April 1st through April 30th

Enhanced Trade-in (Save $150)

OnePlus 12 256G

$1,069.99 April 1st through April 30th

Enhanced Trade-in (Save $150)

OnePlus 12R 256G

$799.99 April 1st through April 14th

$699.99 April 15th through April 30th

Enhanced Trade-in (Save $130)

OnePlus 12R 128G

$669.99 April 1st through April 30th

Enhanced Trade-in (Save $130)

Watch 2

$399.99 April 1st through April 30th

Enhanced Trade-in (Save $60)

OnePlus Open

$1,999.99 April 1st through April 21st

$2,299.99 April 22nd through April 30th

Enhanced Trade-in (Save $300)

N30

$329.99 April 1st through April 21st

$379.99 April 22nd through April 30th

Enhanced Trade-in (Save $60)

Pad

$649.99 April 1st through April 21st

$549.99 April 22nd through April 30th

Buds Pro 2

$239.99 April 1st through April 21st

$269.99 April 22nd through April 30th

Nord Buds 2

$59.99 April 1st through April 21st

$85.99 April 22nd through April 30th

Find all deals available now here.

