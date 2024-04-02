fbpx
Motorola has some of its smartphones $300-$400 off right now

Get the ThinkPhone by Motorola $400 off

Apr 2, 20243:39 PM EDT 0 comments

Fifty one years ago, on April 3rd, 1973 former Motorola vice president and director of research and development Martin Cooper made the first-ever public call from a handheld portable cell phone. The phone he used was a Motorola DynaTAC.

To mark the occasion, Motorola is offering up to $300-$400 off some of its smartphones.

Check out some of the deals that are live as part of the promotion below:

Motorola Razr+ (2023): $949.99 (regularly $1,299.99)

Motorola Razr (2023): $699.99 (regularly $999.99)

Motorola Edge (2023): $499.99 (regularly $849.99)

ThinkPhone by Motorola: $599.99 (regularly $999.99)

Moto g 5G (2023): $249.99 (regularly $299.99)

Moto g Power 5G (2023): $299.99 (regularly $399.99)

Check out all the Motorola deals here.

