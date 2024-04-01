fbpx
Canadian Tesla drivers report receiving complimentary FSD trials

After the free trial, the subscription could cost roughly $270/month

Karandeep Oberoi
Apr 1, 20249:54 AM EDT 1 comment

Rohan Patel, Tesla’s vice president of public policy and business development, revealed a few weeks ago that the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscription is coming to Canada soon.

Now, we have a better idea of when the subscription might be available, paired with a complimentary 30-day trial that has already started landing for some Canadian Tesla owners, as shared by Tesla North.

A Tesla North reader who has owned a Tesla Model Y for almost a year shared the following email:

The customer received the email on March 29th and will be able to try out Full Self-Driving (supervised) for free until April 28th.

Further, according to information shared by Patel, we now know that the FSD subscription will roll out in Canada sometime before the end of April. “FSD subscription in Canada will be ready before the 30 day trial ends,” wrote Patel in a tweet reply.

Currently, FSD subscriptions are exclusively available in the U.S., priced at $199 USD per month. Directly converting the currency suggests that the subscription could cost somewhere around $270 CAD. Users would be able to subscribe to it through the Tesla app or their car’s display.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Tesla North

