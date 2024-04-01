Amazon is offering Apple Watch Series 9 at $70 off right now

Amazon Canada currently has the Apple Watch Series 9 listed at 13 percent off.

For reference, the 2023-released wearable is still listed at full price on Apple’s website.

The watch features the new ‘Double Tap’ feature that makes using the watch easy, even when you’ve got your hands full. The display is two times brighter than its predecessor’s, reaching up to 2,000 nits for better readability in sunlight.

It’s worth noting that the GPS version is discounted on Amazon. If you’re fine with not having cellular connectivity on your watch, this is a solid deal for an Apple wearable that came out last year.

Below are the offers:

Apple Watch 41mm: $479.99 (regularly $549)

Apple Watch 45mm: $519.98 (regularly $589)

For more on the Apple Watch Series 9, check out our review.

