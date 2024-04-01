Discord to introduce ads in the form of ‘Sponsored Quests’

Discord is the latest platform to turn to ads in a bid to boost revenue.

As shared by The Wall Street Journal, the company has long positioned itself as being ad-free, but it’s now experimenting with “Sponsored Quests” that users will be able to engage with.

The quests will be in the form of paid promotions from videogame makers, and it will offer users “gifts” for completing in-game tasks.

Until now, Discord CEO, Jason Citron, had maintained that Discord would not rely on ads like other social media giants such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. However, the change wouldn’t likely affect users as much as they’ll have the option to turn off the ads in Discord settings.

Users will see Sponsored Quests on the bottom left corner of their Discord screens, and their content will be based on user gameplay, age, and geographic location data. Via the quests, users who complete specific in-game tasks while at least one of their friends is watching will receive rewards.

Discord currently relies on its Nitro subscription service for revenue, which can cost anywhere between $2.99 to $9.99/month. With Nitro, the company reached an annualized $600 million in revenue, which is quadruple what it made in 2020.

Source: The Wall Street Journal