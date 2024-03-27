fbpx
Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Plus in April 2024

Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends and Skul: the Hero Slayer are hitting up PS Plus this April

Dean Daley
Mar 27, 20247:00 PM EDT 0 comments

Sony has revealed the lineup of games that will be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers from Tuesday, April 2nd until Monday, May 6th.

Essential, Extra, and Premium Subscribers

The PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for March will be available to all Essential, Extra, and Premium subscribers.

In total, there will be three new games available to subscribers:

  • Immortal of Aveum | PS5
  • Minecraft Legends | PS5, PS4
  • Skul: The Hero Slayer | PS4

The games and additional skins are available to add to your library for free so long as you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber. They’ll stay in your library forever, but you can only play them if you’re still paying for a subscription.

Further, last month’s games, Sifu, Hello Neighbor 2, EA Sports F1 23 and Destiny 2: Witch Queen, will be available to claim until Monday, April 1st only.

The PlayStation Plus Essential plan starts at $11.99/month, $29.99/three months or $94.99/year. PlayStation Plus Extra costs $17.99/month, $49.99/three months or $154.99/year. PlayStation Plus Premium costs $21.99/month, $59.99/three months or $189.99/year. Find all subscription options here.

Image Credit: PlayStation Blog

Source: PlayStation Blog

