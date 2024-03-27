YouTube is testing a skip tool that uses AI to guess where viewers want to go

YouTube is now testing a feature that uses AI to help users skip to the best part of a video.

The YouTube Creator Insider channel details the experimental feature, only available in the U.S. for select YouTube Premium subscribers. The video explains how YouTube uses AI and user-watch behaviour data to help identify the next best point to skip ahead.

The video gives an example of a viewer double-tapping to skip ahead on an eligible part of the video; YouTube will display a ‘jump ahead’ button to the next part of the video it believes the viewer is aiming for.

Creators also get access to this feature for their videos, regardless of whether they subscribe to YouTube Premium.

YouTube encourages creators and users to comment for opinions and suggestions for the feature.

Recently, YouTube revamped its TV app for a more refreshing experience as the company strives for better functionality and engagement.

It is unclear if YouTube is considering further testing in other countries, such as Canada.

Source: YouTube via Android Authority