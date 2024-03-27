New on Crave: April 2024

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in April.
Highlights include The Sympathizer, We’re All Gonna Die (Even Jay Baruchel): Season 2, We’re Here: Season 4 and Starz’s Mary & George.
Read on for a full breakdown of everything coming to Crave this month.
April 1st
- The Synanon Fix: Season 1, Episode 1 @9pm ET
- Little Jesus
April 5th
- Year of the Everlasting Storm
- Sight Unseen: Season 1
- Empire of Light
- The Menu
- Sharknado
- Sharknado 2: The Second One
- Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No
- Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens
- Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
- The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time
- Spencer
- Titane
- Hands That Bind
- Kong: Skull Island
- Godzilla (2014)
- Rio
- Mary & George: Season 1, Episode 1 — Starz
- One Ranger — Starz
- 13 Going on 30 — Starz
April 6th
- The Garfield Show: Season 3
- Alex Edelman: Just For Us @10pm ET
April 9th
- Brandy Hellville & The Cult of Fast Fashion @9pm ET
April 12th
- Legion: Seasons 1-3
- The Pod Generation
- Billboard Dad
- Passport to Paris
- Switching Goals
- To Grandmother’s House We Go
- Dear David — Starz
- Sex and the City: The Movie — Starz
April 13th
- Fox Badger Family
- The Other Guys — Starz
April 14th
- The Sympathizer: Season 1, Episode 1 @9pm ET
- Surf’s Up
- Muppets from Space
April 16th
- Evolving Vegan: Season 2, Episode 1
- An American Bombing: The Road to April 19th
April 18th
- Conan O’Brien Must Go: Season 1, Episodes 1-4
April 19th
- We’re All Gonna Die (Even Jay Baruchel): Season 2
- Prey (English and Comanche)
- Pineapple Express
- Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!
- Dead Man’s Hand
- Acid
- Comfort Food with Spencer Watts: Season 2
- American Woman — Starz
- Rumble Through the Dark — Starz
- Master & Commander: The Far Side of the World — Starz
- Open Season — Starz
April 20th
- Pat the Dog: Season 2
April 21st
- The Jinx – Part Two: Season 2, Episode 1
April 26th
- We’re Here: Season 4, Episode 1 @9pm ET
- Anyone But You
- Down Low
- Float
- Manodrome — Starz
- Bull Durham — Starz
- Bad Teacher — Starz
- Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man — Starz
April 27th
- Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1-2
An ad-free Crave subscription is priced at $22/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month. Basic and Standard with Ads memberships cost $9.99/month and $14.99/month, respectively.
Find out what came to Crave in March here.
Image Credit: Bell Media