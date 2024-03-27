‘Circle to Search’ is coming to more Google and Samsung devices

An easier way to search for topics and items is coming to more Android devices.

According to an X post from Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman), senior contributor for Android Central and Android Police, Google’s ‘Circle to Search’ is rolling out to the Google Pixel 7a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9, and the Galaxy S23 series will also receive Circle to Search as part of the One UI 6.1 update.

Circle to Search allows users to call up an overlay on their smartphone and circle or scribble content on their screen to trigger a search. For example, someone could use Circle to Search on a picture of an outfit they like to look up where to buy the clothes. It also lets consumers understand ideas or topics more quickly. By circling a video or photo of a topic, Google allows users to type in related questions and pull up answers. According to Rahman, Circle to Search will soon be able to translate text online.

Rahman also confirmed that the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet would soon get the feature, but it’s unclear if that applies to the upcoming Pixel Fold 2.

Circle to Search first launched in mid-January, simultaneously with the Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

The search feature is part of an agreement between Samsung and Google to bring AI technology to Samsung phones.

Source: Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman)