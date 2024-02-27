New on Crave: March 2024

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in March.
Highlights include HBO’s The Regime (starring Kate Winslet), the Timothée Chalamet-led Wonka film and the Crave Original series The Trades from the producers of The Trailer Park Boys.
Oddly, several FX and Hulu titles — which would traditionally only be on Disney+ in Canada — are also coming to Crave this month, including Pam & Tommy, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and The Americans.
Read on for a full breakdown of everything coming to Crave this month.
March 1st
- Argo
- Battle of the Generations (Season 1B, Canadian title)
- BMF — Starz
- Cabaret — Starz
- Catwoman
- Knights of the Zodiac
- La La Land
- Man of Steel
- Never Goin’ Back
- One Day as a Lion — Starz
- Pacific Rim
- The Social Network
- TMNT
March 3rd
- The Regime (series premiere at 9pm ET)
March 4th
- Someone Lives Here (Canadian documentary)
March 5th
- Dark Side of the Ring [Crave Original]
- A Revolution on Canvas @9pm ET
March 8th
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- The Departed
- Diary of a Mad Black Woman — Starz
- Holmes Family Rescue
- How to Blow Up a Pipeline
- A League of Their Own
- Paradise Highway
- Push — Starz
- Sick Girl — Starz
- Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
- Wonka
March 9th
- The Adventures of Paddington (Season 2)
March 10th
- It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Seasons 1-10)
March 12th
- The Lionheart @9pm ET
March 14th
- The Girls on the Bus (series premiere)
March 15th
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
- Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicide Person (Canadian title)
- Monster — Starz
- Mud Mountain Haulers (Seasons 1-2)
- My Girl 2 — Starz
- Stronger — Starz
- The Swan Princess: Far Longer Than Forever
- Two Sinners of a Mule — Starz
- You Don’t Mess With the Zohan — Starz
March 17th
- The Dessert Presents: St. Bulges Day
- In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon (Part 1) @9pm ET
March 18th
- Flee
March 22nd
- The Americans (Seasons 1-6)
- Anthropocene: The Human Epoch (Canadian title)
- Confidential Informant
- A Dog’s Way Home
- The Expend4bles
- King of Killers
- Peter Rabbit (2018)
- Punch-Drunk Love — Starz
- Saw X — Starz
- The Trades (two-episode series premiere) [Crave Original]
March 23rd
- Dog
- Ramy Youssef: More Feelings @10pm ET
March 24th
- In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon (Part 2) @9pm ET
March 28th
- In Memoriam (Season 1, Episodes 1-2) [Crave Original]
March 29th
- Annie (2014)
- Copshop
- Jerrod Carmichael: Reality Show @11pm ET
- Journey to Bethlehem
- Mary Makes It Eay
- Pam & Tommy
- Solo (Canadian title)
- Something You Said Last Night (Canadian title)
- Timber Titans (Season 1)
March 30th
- Bobby & Bill (Season 2)
An ad-free Crave subscription is priced at $22/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month. Basic and Standard with Ads memberships cost $9.99/month and $14.99/month, respectively.
Image credit: HBO