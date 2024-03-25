EU launches DMA non-compliance investigations into Apple, Google, Meta

The European Commission launched five investigations into alleged non-compliance from Apple, Google and Meta under the new Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulation.

As detailed by The Verge, the EU’s competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, said that the commission suspects that solutions put forward by the three companies “do not fully comply with the DMA.”

Specifically, the commission plans to look into Google and Apple’s anti-steering rules in their respective app stores. It also plans to investigate whether Google is self-preferencing its own services within its search engine. Meanwhile, the commission plans to look at Apple’s new browser choice screen in iOS.

As for Meta, the commissions will investigate the company’s new ad targeting model that forces users to consent to data collection or pay to avoid it.

Other investigations include looking into Apple’s fees for apps distributed outside of the App Store and whether Amazon is self-preferencing its own products in its store.

The commission plans to conclude investigations within the next 12 months. Once completed, it will tell the tech companies what must be done to address concerns, along with any measures the Commission plans to take. Companies found to not be in compliance can be fined up to 10 percent of their annual global revenue or up to 20 percent in cases of repeat infringement.

It’s worth noting that Apple has already faced significant criticism over its compliance plans and has already drawn the ire of European regulators over its decision to remove Epic Games’ developer account — a decision it ultimately reversed.

