Apple says ‘technical limitations’ prevented it from bringing the Apple Watch to Android

As part of Apple’s response to the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) lawsuit that accuses the tech giant of creating a monopoly with the iPhone, the company has revealed that it spent three years trying to make the Apple Watch Android-compatible.

Apple eventually dropped the project due to “technical limitations,” according to the company’s response to the DOJ (via 9to5Mac). However, it’s unclear what specific issues the company encountered regarding getting the Apple Watch to work with Android devices.

In the lawsuit, the DOJ says the following:

“Apple’s smartwatch — Apple Watch — is only compatible with the iPhone. So, if Apple can steer a user towards buying an Apple Watch, it becomes more costly for that user to purchase a different kind of smartphone because doing so requires the user to abandon their costly Apple Watch and purchase a new, Android-compatible smartwatch.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard Apple was at one point working to bring the Apple Watch to Android. In 2023, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman outlined Apple’s plans to bring its smartwatch to Android, though the project was eventually ditched due to “business considerations.”

The DOJ’s lawsuit states that Apple intentionally limits the compatibility of the Apple Watch. It also states that the tech giant employs several other practices to create hurdles for users who want to use products and services from other brands.

It is possible to use a cellular Apple Watch with an Android device, but you lose nearly all notable functionality and an iPhone is also required for initial setup (effectively, you’re not really using the wearable with an Android smartphone).

Via: 9to5Mac