News

Rogers is trying to entice some Black Friday plan holders with a $55/100GB option

TBH, they likely don't need it

Nida Zafar
Mar 22, 20242:56 PM EDT 0 comments

Service providers frequently text their customers with “offers” of new plans to switch to, but not all of these options are good.

A good example is a recent Rogers’ text to Fido customers, enticing them to switch from a $29/month 30GB 4G bring-your-own-device (BYOD) plan they acquired on Black Friday.

Now, the provider is texting plan holders with a $55/100GB ($50/month with autopay) Rogers plan. It comes with speeds up to 1Gbps with reduced speeds afterwards and 1,000 international long-distance minutes.

Customers who take up this offer will see their phone bill increase by $26/month ($21/month with autopay) less than four months after signing on to Fido’s plan.

There are a couple of important things to note. Rogers’ website prices its 100GB mobile-only plan at $95/month ($90 with autopay). The only option that comes close to the texted offer is a $65/100GB plan ($60 with autopay) bundled with a home service. In that context, the $55/100GB plan isn’t bad, but compared to the Black Friday deal, it’s a big increase in cost.

Plus, 100GB of data is a lot, and most people don’t go through that much.

In this case, it appears Rogers is offering people a product they might not need, taking them away from a reasonably priced plan, a commodity that’s not always easy to find.

