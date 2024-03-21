Your dad’s favourite band, Nickelback, bringing documentary to theatres March 27 and 30th

The documentary about Nickelback, the band everyone loves to hate, is getting a global theatrical release for two nights only on March 27th and 30th, following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) a few months ago.

The band, best known for leader singer Chad Kroeger’s Ramen noodle-like hair and several huge 2000s hits, including “How You Remind Me,” “Far Away,” and my personal favourite, “Look at This Photograph,” has received a lot of hate from music fans and critics, despite its widespread financial success and popularity.

Just Google Image Search “Nickelback Sucks,” and you’ll see what I mean.

Hate to Love: Nickelback chronicles the Canadian rock act’s humble beginnings to becoming what the band calls the “whipping boys of the music industry.”

The movie is playing in 1,350 locations across 30 countries, including Canada. To check if it’s playing in your area, follow this link.

Image credit: Nickelback