Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series may get Galaxy AI as well

Galaxy AI launched earlier this year alongside Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series, and slowly, the functionality has been making its way to the company’s older devices. This week, Samsung’s 2023 handsets will receive AI improvements, but a new report suggests that Galaxy AI may also make its way to the S22 series.

In an interview conducted by Newsis, Samsung’s head of its mobile division, Noh Tae-moon, said that the company is looking into bringing Galaxy AI to its S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra.

Samsung previously said only the Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and Tab S9 would get its new AI features. This was confusing as the S23 runs on the same chip as the S22 series, so it made no sense to leave out the company’s 2022 handsets.

In the interview, Tae-moon explained that he is “reviewing whether ‘Galaxy AI (artificial intelligence) can be applied to previous products including the Galaxy S22 series.” He mentions that considering Galaxy AI combines cloud-based and on-device AI, the technology (on-device AI specifically) is affected by hardware performance.

However, since the S23 FE is pretty much a reskinned S22 series device, there shouldn’t be an issue with bringing Galaxy AI over to the company’s 2022 flagships.

Samsung said previously that Galaxy AI will be part of the One UI 6.1 update in late March; so while it’s possible to see it this week or next, Canadians have to keep in mind that we typically get updates later than in the U.S.

Source: Newsis Via: 9to5Google