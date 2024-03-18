fbpx
Features

Looking at the science behind neurofeedback [The Tech Effect Ep. 14]

Brad Bennett
Mar 18, 202411:38 AM EDT 0 comments

This week on The Tech Effect, we take a look at the wild world of brain training.

From crosswords to modern headbands that can read your brain waves, there’s a lot that goes into keeping your brain sharp. We take a look at how tech is being used to give people more data on their brains than ever before.

This can go a long way towards living a healthy lifestyle, but is it all it’s cracked up to be?

You can find more episodes of The Tech Effect on our YouTube channel.

This project is partially funded by Ontario Creates.

Related Articles

Features

More games now include diverse characters, so losers are trying to start ‘Gamergate 2’

Features

X-Men: The Animated Series stars on legacy, recording in Canada and returning for X-Men ’97

Features

Here are all the things Netflix has taken from us

Features

TD is using VR to train its customer service employees

Comments