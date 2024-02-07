Teardown reveals Galaxy S24 Ultra’s titanium is lower grade than iPhone 15 Pro’s

A teardown by JerryRigEverything revealed Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro’s titanium is a higher grade than the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s.

YouTuber Zack Nelson, known as JerryRigEverything, is famous for tearing down phones. He took the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and heated it up in his latest video — literally.

The video starts with Nelson tearing the Galaxy S24 Ultra apart piece by piece, showcasing the phone’s motherboard, cameras, battery and titanium frame. But, he takes things a step further by deciding to test how much titanium Samsung is using and the grade of it.

The inside of the S24 Ultra is mostly made of aluminum, the exterior frame is where the titanium is found. With the help of an XRX scanner, JerryRigEverything discovered that Samsung uses Grade 2 titanium for the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s exterior frame, while the iPhone 15 Pro uses Grade 5 titanium. To extract the S24 Ultra’s titanium, he introduced it to a furnace to separate the aluminum from the titanium. The aluminum and plastic of the phone’s frame melt away, leaving the titanium shell of the phone left over in pieces.

In a previous video, JerryRigEverything tore down the iPhone 15 Pro to expose its titanium frame. He said if he had to guess, “Apple’s probably using about $10 to $15 worth of titanium and Samsung is using about $3 to $5 worth of the raw material,” and that “both titanium exteriors are more cosmetic than anything else.”

According to JerryRigEverything, Apple and Samsung diffuse the titanium to their devices differently. Apple developed a custom solid-state diffusion process that fuses the aluminum directly with the phone’s titanium exterior. Samsung’s method differs as it “molds little nub anchors onto their titanium cast so that as the plastic gets injected in between the aluminum and titanium, it can lock both pieces in like a puzzle,” Nelson says in the video.

While Apple’s diffusion process and higher-grade titanium may be stronger, the Galaxy S24 Ultra still showcases strong durability based on Nelson’s recent scratch test.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: JerryRigEverything Via: Android Authority