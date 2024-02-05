fbpx
Apple TV+ announces spring and summer lineup for 2024

2024 looks like it's going to be packed with new Apple TV+ content

Karandeep Oberoi
Feb 5, 20245:26 PM EST 0 comments

Apple has shared a sneak peek at new and returning original series and films that will debut on its Apple TV+ streaming service in 2024.

Apple made the announcement at the 2024 Winter Television Critics Association press tour.

Among the new series that will premiere globally in the spring and summer of 2024 are:

  • The New Look
  • The Dynasty: New England Patriots
  • Constellation
  • The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin
  • Manhunt
  • Palm Royale
  • Sugar
  • Franklin
  • Dark Matter
  • Presumed Innocent
  • Land of Women

Additionally, Apple TV+ will also bring back new seasons of some of its most popular series, including:

  • Loot
  • The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy
  • The Big Door Prize
  • Acapulco
  • Trying

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $12.99/month in Canada and is included in Apple One bundles, which start at $22.95/month.

Source: Apple

