Final Fantasy XIV requires two subscriptions to play on Xbox

Final Fantasy XIV is heading to Xbox Series X/S consoles, but the game will require an additional subscription to play on Xbox.

According to developer Square Enix, the full version of the game will require either a Core or Ultimate Xbox Game Pass subscription.

The Xbox Game Pass subscription is on top of the title’s required subscription plan to play. A 30-day subscription to the game costs $15 USD (about $20 CAD), 90 days cost $42 USD (about $56 CAD) and 180 days cost $78 USD (about $105 CAD).

Last year, Xbox got rid of Xbox Live Gold and its Games with Gold offering. Instead, Xbox replaced it with Game Pass Core, which costs $11.99/month and is required for online play.

Players wanting to play the popular MMO on Xbox must pay for both monthly subscriptions if they wish to play the full game. This means some players could be on the hook for about a combined $31.99/month (plus tax) to play.

Back in 2021, Xbox removed its subscription requirement for free-to-play multiplayer games. Technically, Final Fantasy XIV is not free to play, but it’s free to download and a free trial of the game is available. In contrast, PlayStation players can play the full game without a subscription to PlayStation Plus.

However, the free trial of the game and the upcoming open beta test will not require any Xbox Game Pass subscription to play. The Xbox open beta test for Final Fantasy XIV starts on February 21st at 3am ET/12am PT. The full game will be released on Xbox Series X/S when the beta finishes, but no exact date has been announced. The game is already available on PC and PS4/PS5.

Image credit: Square Enix

Source: Square Enix Via: Engadget