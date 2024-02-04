Are you loving ‘Circle to Search,’ too?

During my time reviewing the Galaxy S24 series, one of the features I appreciated the most was ‘Circle to Search.’

Circle to Search is a new way to search without switching apps. You hold down the home button and a Google overlay appears over whatever you’re looking at. You can then circle or tap on anything on the display to get more information.

For instance, I’ve used it a lot to find an actor’s name. It’s also an easy way to pull up Google Maps when you’re looking for an address or circling an outfit you like that you might want to wear yourself (I find myself doing this a lot).

So now, our question is: have you been using Circle to Search? And if so, do you like it? Let us know in the comments below.