Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series could include new ‘Circle to Search’ AI feature

Samsung’s January 17th Unpacked event is right around the corner, where the company is expected to reveal its highly anticipated Galaxy S24 series of flagship smartphones.

Plenty is expected to be showcased at the event, including new AI technology that Samsung has been working on and teasing.

According to 9to5Google, one of the leaked AI features that could be available on the Galaxy S24 is called “Circle to Search.”

This potential feature is powered by Google’s AI technology, and the leaked description says it will “search any image, video, or text on your screen. Circle, highlight, scribble, or tap to pinpoint what you’re curious about, no screenshots necessary.”

This feature sounds very similar to Google Lens, which allows you to search for elements in images, but in this case, anywhere on your screen. With the name and description of the feature in mind, it sounds like if you’re using a Galaxy S24 phone and see something that has caught your eye, this new AI feature will allow you to circle it and search for it on the web quickly. Hopefully, we’ll see this feature in action on January 17th.

Other AI features, such as AI Live Translate Call, are also expected to be highlighted during the Galaxy S24 series’ reveal. AI Live Translate Call will be a feature that lets users translate audio and text in real-time on the upcoming Galaxy S24 line. This AI feature will essentially turn the phone into a personal translator. However, there is concern that some of these new AI features will not be available when the phone is offline.

For more of the Galaxy S24 series, check out our round-up of everything we expect to see at Samsung’s keynote.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: 9to5Google Via: Mashable