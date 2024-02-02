Google is saucing Maps up with generative AI

Google Maps is one of the tech giant’s most used products, and also one that is constantly updated with new features and enhancements.

According to The Verge, Google is rolling out a new feature that will make it easier for users to find new places to explore with the help of AI.

Through LLMs (Large Language Models), Google Maps will be able to answer your restaurant or shopping-related queries, leveraging Google Maps’ database of more than 250 million places and the insights from its community of over 300 million contributors to generate suggestions.

Google shared an example of the feature. Let’s say you’re visiting San Francisco and want to find some vintage shops, you can simply ask Maps for “places with a vintage vibe in SF.” The LLM will then analyze the information, photos, ratings, and reviews from Maps and generate a list of suggestions for “places with a vintage vibe in SF.”

The feature is initially rolling out only to Google Maps users in the U.S. It is currently unknown when it will land in Canada. Additionally, ‘Local Guides,’ which is a group of users who contribute to Maps by writing reviews, sharing photos, answering questions, adding or editing places, and checking facts, will first get the feature. The feature will expand to all other users at a later date.

You can learn more about the new feature here.

Via: The Verge