Koodo offering $5/month bill credit, free Amazon Prime, on separate plans

Koodo has rolled out a handful of discounts and offers on several of its plans.

The Telus-flanker is offering a $5/month bill credit on its pay-per-use data plan. Coming in at $35/month, the plan provides unlimited Canada-wide minutes and one free perk. Options include premium voicemail and unlimited long-distance calling to 28 countries.

The offer lasts 24 months, leading to a total of $120 in bill credits. The plan does not include data. Customers who do use this feature will pay $13 for every 100MB.

Koodo is also offering a three-month Amazon Prime membership on its most expensive plan option.

According to its website, the offer is available on plans that cost more than $45/month.

The $50/month 60GB 5G option is the only plan that meets the requirement. After the three months are up, the subscription will cost $9.99/month.

Further savings are available if bundling with Koodo’s home internet services.

Mobility customers can save $20/month on internet plans starting at $45/month. Koodo rolled out the savings, which was originally $5/month, on Boxing Day and has continued to extend the promotion. At this time, Koodo’s website states the deal will end on February 7th, but if the past is any indication, Koodo will likely extend this date.

More information is available on Koodo’s website.