Nostalgic tech meets fashion on the runway at Schiaparelli couture show

Is it fashion?

Dean Daley
Jan 23, 20247:41 AM EST 1 comment

I love fashion as much as the next guy, probably even more, but is this fashion? The Schiaparelli couture show featured a garment encrusted in old phones, wires, calculators and motherboards.

The creative director of the outfits told WWD that it was an ode to a bygone era of technology. As someone who loves nostalgia and technology, this makes sense. But like most fashions at these shows, this dress or anything else like it, won’t be heading to Zara.

I would incorporate old tech into my clothing, would you? Let us know in the comments.

Image Credit: WWD

Source: WWD Via: The Verge

