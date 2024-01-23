Virgin rolls out new $39/30GB 4G plan, but there are better deals

Bell flanker Virgin Plus changed up the layout of its website and swapped out some 4G plans, replacing $44/20GB and $39/10GB 4G plans with one $39/mo plan with 30GB of data.

Along with the 30GB of data, the new plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting and unlimited international texting from Canada. Virgin also caps video stream quality on its plans to 480p.

The $39/30GB plan appears to be an effort to match Fido’s recently launched $39/30GB plan. However, Virgin customers would be better off heading to Staples for a new plan. Staples is currently offering $34/30GB and $39/50GB plans for bring-your-own-phone (BYOP) customers.

Virgin is still offering the $50/mo 60GB 5G plan as well.

You can check out Virgin’s plan here.