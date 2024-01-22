New on Mubi Canada: February 2024

Global movie streaming service Mubi has revealed what’s coming to its catalogue in Canada in February.

Highlights include some new titles in celebration of Black History Month and Valentine’s Day and last year’s acclaimed Fallen Leaves.

February 1st

Archangel (Winnipeg’s Guy Maddin)

Eve’s Bayou [Cut to Black: Celebrating Black Cinema collection]

MLK/FBI [Cut to Black: Celebrating Black Cinema collection]

Red Hook Summer [Cut to Black: Celebrating Black Cinema collection]

Tales from the Gimli Hospital (Winnipeg’s Guy Maddin)

February 14th

Fallen Leaves

Lovely & Amazing [In the Mood for Love collection]

Paterson

