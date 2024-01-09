Toronto-based Nanoleaf shows off new lights, music visualizer at CES

Toronto-based Nanoleaf announced several new features and products at CES 2024. The company has new music visualizer software, several new Matter-compatible lights, and — finally — the ‘Skylight’ modular ceiling light is now available for pre-order.

The new music visualizer software is called ‘Orchestrator.’ The big selling point of Orchestrator is that it taps into your computer’s sound source, isolating its response to your device in order to produce a more accurate, real-time audio-visual experience. It’s a significant shift from Nanoleaf’s existing ‘Rhythm’ visualizer, which reacts to sound.

In a release, Nanoleaf said that Orchestrator can pick up beats, melodies, and audio spectrum to generate visuals. Plus, there’s still a customization aspect, with users being able to select their own colour palettes and effects.

Orchestrator will work in the Nanoleaf Desktop App and is planned for a spring 2024 release.

As for the new Matter-compatible lights, there are three new options: the Smart Multicolour Lightstrip (Indoor), Smart Multicolour Outdoor String Lights, and Smart Multicolour Permanent Outdoor Lights. The new outdoor lights mark Nanoleaf’s first foray into outdoor lighting products.

The new lights are addressable and should integrate seamlessly with existing Nanoleaf products and Matter support should mean easier setup and control. Nanoleaf plans a spring 2024 release.

Finally, Nanoleaf is finally launching its Skylight product. The company previewed Skylight at CES 2023, and it’s available now for pre-order, with shipping starting in late January.

The Skylight is a flush-mounted modular lighting fixture with a square design. Customers must hardwire the first square but can then expand up to 100 additional squares across the ceiling. Each square emits 1,400 lumens and has a lifespan of 25,000 hours.

The Skylight Smarter Kit starts at $349.99 in Canada, while the Expansion Pack costs $99.99. You can pre-order the Skylight here.