Samsung likes The Frame so much it a speaker version

Samsung’s The Frame is a solid choice for those looking for a TV that can blend in as wall decor when not in use.

Now, inspired by The Frame, Samsung has revealed a new product at CES 2024 that follows the same concept. The new product is dubbed the Music Frame, and as the name suggests, the device is a speaker.

Unlike big wall art, the Music Frame disguises itself as a modern picture frame that can be customized to display art or photography.

According to Samsung, the Music Frame has a powerful sound system. It features built-in woofers along with intelligent audio processing for a solid audio experience. The Music Frame includes two woofers, two tweeters, and two mid-range drivers, as well as waveguides that enhance the sound quality and coverage.

It also uses Q-Symphony technology, which allows it to sync with 2024 Samsung TVs and soundbars for a surround sound experience. You can also use it as a standalone wireless speaker, either via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

It is currently unclear if and when the Music Frame will be available in Canada. MobileSyrup has reached out to Samsung regarding Canadian availability and pricing.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Samsung Via: The Verge