Bell increasing some existing wireless plan prices in February

Several Bell customers told MobileSyrup they received notices of incoming price hikes

Jonathan Lamont
Jan 2, 20242:56 PM EST 0 comments

It’s not just Rogers — Bell is also raising some customers’ wireless bills.

Several Bell wireless customers confirmed to MobileSyrup that they received notifications about incoming bill increases. One image of an increase notification shared with us went out in December and detailed a $6/mo price increase that would apply starting in February 2024.

According to the email, the price increase is because Bell is “continuously investing to provide world-class services, reliable connections, and to support the rapidly increasing network demand.”

MobileSyrup has reached out to Bell for additional details on how widespread the price hikes are.

Thanks Dmytro!

