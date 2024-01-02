Rogers and Fido customers will soon pay more for wireless services

Some Rogers and Fido users will see the cost of their wireless plans and internet increase in the coming days.

The Toronto-based telecom giant confirmed the news to MobileSyrup. The price hike for most customers will be between $7 and $9 per month; however, it could be less and depends on each user’s plan.

Customers not on fixed terms will see the monthly price hike on their first bill after January 17th. Customers on term contracts won’t see a price increase for the remainder of their agreements. iPhone in Canada, the first to report the news, notes the increase will apply when the terms end.

One Rogers customer told the publication they would see a $7/month price hike on their $95/135GB Infinite plan. A $9 increase will apply to their second line, a $75/60GB Infinite Premium plan. Rogers informed customers of the change through monthly statements.

“We are committed to delivering mobile and residential services with the highest standard of quality and reliability to bring our customers the best network experience. This includes increased capacity to ensure reliable and consistent service for our customers, expanding into more communities from coast to coast, and making improvements to our customer service tools,” Rogers told MobileSyrup in a statement.

Update 02/01/2024 at 3:19pm ET: Rogers also confirmed price increases would impact some customers with Ignite bundles starting January 9th, 2024. iPhone in Canada reported that some readers saw price increases of $8/mo or more.

Via: iPhone in Canada