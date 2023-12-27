Apple’s AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen) are now $269

Amazon has discounted Apple’s AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen) with USB-C charging case.

Originally priced at $329, the wireless earbuds are now available for a holiday special deal at $269.

With the iPhone 15’s transition to USB-C, Apple shifted from its longstanding Lightning port to USB-C. Despite this change, the wireless earbuds still feature top-notch active noise cancellation (ANC), Apple’s H2 chip and seamless iOS integration.

In addition, the Apple AirPods (3rd-Gen) with Lightning Charging Case are also on sale for $199, offering savings of $30.

Check out the deal here on Amazon.

