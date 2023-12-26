fbpx
Syrup Community

What tech gifts did you get for the holidays?

Let us know in the comments below

Dean Daley
Dec 26, 20236:03 PM EST 0 comments
Alan Wake 2 city

The holidays just passed, and with various games, devices, subscriptions and more on sale, we want to know what gifts you received.

Because I work at MobileSyrup and have access to a lot of consumer tech as part of my job, my family doesn’t buy me tech anymore; however, I did purchase a Kobo Sage for my mother and Alan Wake 2 for myself.

My friend and I also bought Baldur’s Gate 3 for another friend who recently purchased a PS5.

Let us know in the comments below what you purchased this holiday season, whether it’s tech, games, home appliances or a device with electricity running through it.

