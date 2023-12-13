Anker charging accessories are up to 52 percent off

You know what’s cool. A full charge all day. Anker has once again dropped the prices of some of its most popular products, including cables, chargers and portable chargers.
Check out these deals:
- Anker New Nylon USB-C to Lightning Cable (6ft) for $19.99 (save 31%)
- Anker Thunderbolt 3 Cable 2.3 ft for $27.99 (save 30%)
- Anker PowerConf S500 Speakerphone for $167 (save 40%)
- Anker Portable Charger for $174.99 (save 30%)
- Anker Power Bank, 24,000 mAh 3 for $179 (save 28%)
- Anker Magnetic Battery, 10,000 mAh for $74.99 (save 25%)
- Anker Power Bank, 26,800 mAh External Battery for $67.99 (save 20%)
- Anker Magnetic Portable Charger, 5,000 mAh for $40.99 (save 32%)
- Anker USB C Cable, 310 USB C to USB C Cable (6 ft) for $7.19 (save 52%)
- Anker USB C Cable, [2-Pack, 6 ft] for $12.99 (save 28%)
Source: Amazon Canada
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.