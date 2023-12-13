Chatting with Valkyrae about authentic gaming and streamer culture in Apple’s The Family Plan

Streaming and gaming have become a core element of popular entertainment. For an entire generation, livestreaming a game or viewing a stream as an audience is just as common as watching content on Netflix or YouTube. However, there’s still a wider audience that may not have exposure to streaming and gaming culture.

Media rarely captures the authentic experience of being a streamer, but thankfully, Apple TV+’s The Family Plan has one of the legitimately best representations of what it’s like to be a streamer and fan of gaming in modern entertainment.

The Family Plan is an action-comedy film starring Mark Wahlberg. The crux of the movie centres on Wahlberg’s character being a former assassin who hides his past while on a road trip to Vegas with his family. However, there’s an entire B-plot where his son Kyle is an aspiring streamer with dedicated renown. Forgoing the usual gamer stereotypes, The Family Plan’s story offers a refreshingly authentic look at what many aspiring streamers and video game players have to endure — overcoming the stigma.

While not at the film’s centre, The Family Plan goes above and beyond to offer a legitimate look at streaming culture — so much so that Apple TV+ cast Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter to play herself in the film. Valkyrae is a popular streamer and co-owner of 100 Thieves. Beginning her streamer career in 2015, she’s come to be one of YouTube’s most-watched female streamers. Currently, she has over four million subscribers.

MobileSyrup sat down with Valkyrae to discuss her opinions on how streaming culture is represented in popular media.

Question: The Family Plan broaches the legitimization and understanding of streaming and its cultural relevance today. How do you feel streaming is being represented in contemporary pop culture?

Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter: It’s becoming more and more accepted. I feel from what we filmed from my perspective, I was really happy to see that gaming was portrayed in a positive light. I was a little worried about that. When I heard Valorant was in it and they wanted me to play as “Valkrae,” I was like, “Well, this is kind of the real deal.” It’s straight-up gaming and using my username and stuff. That’s kind of cool.

I was a little nervous, but seeing how they did it when we were recording, I was impressed. It felt like they were in touch with what actual tournaments would be and stuff like the gamer terms. It didn’t feel too cringy when we were filming, so I was pretty happy. I’m hopeful for the future of the gaming industry being involved in filming.

Q: The entire sequence felt so authentic. Did the production team approach you at all and ask you, “Hey, are we doing this right?”

Hofstetter: I was so nervous about how it was going to be portrayed. I know sometimes in commercials and stuff with gaming, it’s a little cringe. They were asking me to react how I normally would if I were in a tournament and stuff. A lot of it was in the script, but then we would re-record. I would say things that I would say that felt more authentic — like, what I would say during this moment.

I also gave a lot of advice to the actors who were pretending to be professional gamers. None of them had ever played before. Seeing them do their work and being a professional actor but also like teaching them — [for example], you press this button when your character shows that they’re crouching. It was a crazy experience.

Q: Kyle is shown hiding his persona and streaming career from his dad. Do you have any stories or anecdotes of having to hide what you do, perhaps in the earlier phases of your career?

Hofstetter: I feel like I got really lucky growing up because, from the get-go, I was such a tomboy. I just wanted to play video games. My parents just kind of wanted my sister and me to be happy. So, they gave us what we wanted. I was gaming from the get-go. Throughout middle school and high school, I was bullied for gaming. Even an ex that I had was embarrassed that I would post about it on this gaming Instagram page. So I did hide it a lot. With my family, they just wanted me to be happy. So I feel really lucky because I know there’s a lot of people out there that play games that aren’t able to because their family won’t let them.

There are professional gamers who are good at a game, but they don’t have access to the internet. I got really lucky because I wouldn’t be where I am today if my parents didn’t let me do it. I feel like it’s a very common thing. People were being scolded for gaming because it was frowned upon, especially back then. It’s becoming more normalized. It’s as simple as being entertained by television.

Q: What stood out to me in The Family Plan was that it shows gaming isn’t just an all-male industry. Of course, your inclusion and screen time helped bolster that idea. How can the media continue to highlight inclusivity healthily?

Hofstetter: I feel like Apple specifically looked for a female gamer to fit this role as a captain to show you that there are actual professional female gamers out there. It’s very common that girls are playing. I mean, I was born in the early ’90s. Gaming has been around since I was born. I feel like a ton of people grew up with gaming, whether they were girls or boys. Now they’re seeing their favourite streamer who’s a girl. They’re starting to become more open about it. Gaming is not an embarrassing thing anymore. So I think it’s becoming more mainstream, which is so important.

Q: Running down the checklist, you have countless hours streaming, created tons of content with 100 Thieves and even been a part of music video production. What were some of the unexpected differences in being a part of a film production?

Hofstetter: It was so completely different from what I’m used to doing. I’ve done so many different varieties of content, including voice acting, and I’ve had a seven-page spread in Vogue magazine. I’ve been in music videos and filmed skits and stuff. Filming this movie was beyond different. It’s probably one of the more difficult things I’ve had to do, especially because I felt the pressure to do well.

Other people were relying on me to say my lines at the right time and not mess up. I don’t want to waste anyone’s time. And there are so many people watching and spectating. I also need to act like a professional gamer. I felt like I got really lucky with the role being “me.” That kind of eases the tension a little bit. It was so different from what I’d done before. I’d do it again.

Q: Films like The Family Plan help expose streaming culture to a wider audience. What do you think general media can continue to do to continue to break the stigma surrounding games, esports, and streaming?

Hofstetter: I feel like stuff like this where movies involve actual gamers and show a tournament. Also, [show] that people make a living off of these tournaments, people make a living off of streaming and gaming. I think it’s important to show that you can make a career off of your hobbies. It doesn’t even have to be gaming. The power of the internet is so strong that you can make a career out of anything on the internet if you put in the time and effort.

I feel like companies are starting to recognize that. We see a lot of people getting sponsored by a lot of big brands. We see movies doing more collabs. People [are] being involved in music videos and doing voice acting. For example, I did a Sonic voice acting opportunity with Netflix. I feel like that wouldn’t have happened if I didn’t have these doors open through gaming. So, I feel like people are starting to see the value of the gaming industry.

Q: Has working on The Family Plan given you the itch to do more movies and TV?

Hofstetter: It has. This was my first time acting. I don’t have any acting experience other than doing skits and stuff. I would love to be in a horror film or another film based on a horror game I feel like I could do. There are so many different story games that are out there that I feel would make a really good movie. I’d be excited to take that opportunity if that ever arises.

The Family Plan is available to stream on Apple TV+ starting on December 15th, 2023.

This interview has been edited for language and clarity.

Image credit: Apple