Apple reveals 2023’s top apps and games on the App Store

Apple has revealed the top apps and games on its App Store in 2023.

The tech giant says it’s gathered data on the most downloaded titles from 35 countries and regions. Read on for a Canada-specific list:

Top free iPhone apps

Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire CapCut – Video Editor Threads, an Instagram app Google WhatsApp Messenger TikTok Google Maps Instagram Microsoft Authenticator Gmail – Email by Google

Top paid iPhone apps

The Wonder Weeks Shadowrocket Procreate Pocket AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch Threema. The Secure Messenger iMotoneige Forest: Focus for Productivity Monash University FODMAP diet Goblin Tools iQuad/Pro

Top free iPhone games

Monopoly Go! Roblox Chess – Play & Learn Gardenscapes Block Blast! Wordscapes Subway Surfers Parking Jam 3D Tetris My Perfect Hotel

Top paid iPhone games

Minecraft Geometry Dash Heads Up! Bloons TD 6 Plague Inc. MONOPOLY Red’s First Flight Stardew Valley Papa’s Freezeria To Go! Earn to Die 2

Top free iPad apps

Calculator – Pad Edition Amazon Prime Video Google Chrome Disney+ YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Goodnotes 6 Netflix Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire Microsoft Teams TikTok

Top paid iPad apps

Procreate Nomad Sculpt forScore Teach Your Monster to Read Shadowrocket AnkiMobile Flashcards Paprika Recipe Manager 3 Endless Paper Book Creator for iPad LumaFusion

Top free iPad games

Roblox Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Gardenscapes Wordscapes Subway Surfers Monopoly Go! Geometry Dash Lite Among Us! Tap Away 3D Royal Match

Top paid iPad games

Minecraft Geometry Dash Bloons TD 6 Stardew Valley Plague Inc. Monopoly Red’s First Flight Five Nights at Freddy’s Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 Incredibox

Top Apple Arcade games

NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition Bloons TD 6+ Cooking Mama: Cuisine! Angry Birds Reloaded Solitaire by MobilityWare+ Fruit Ninja Classic+ Sneaky Sasquatch Cityscapes: Sim Builder Hello Kitty Island Adventure Jetpack Joyride 2

While these charts are based on the most downloaded apps and games, Apple also recently recognized a variety of 2023 titles in its latest App Store Awards. Some of the winners include Toronto-made kids app Pok Pok and the Mac action game Lies of P. A full breakdown can be found here.

Image credit: Apple