Hogwarts Legacy tops Google Search Trends for games in Canada

Google has revealed the top search trends for 2023 based on several different categories.

The ‘Year in Search 2023’ report showcases the topics that captured the attention of users around the world, from movies and games to top Google Lens and ‘Hum to Search’ results.

Global results revealed that users searched for news related to the Isreal and Palestine conflict, the Titanic submarine and ‘Turkey earthquake’ the most, followed by searches regarding the passing of Matthew Perry, Tina Turner and Sinéad O’Connor.

Damar Hamlin, Jeremy Renner, Andrew Tate, Kylian Mbappé, and Travis Kelce were some of the most searched people.

The top movies of 2023, according to Search results, were Barbie and Oppenheimer, followed by Jawan, Sound of Freedom, and John Wick: Chapter 4, while the top games of 2023 were Hogwarts Legacy, The Last of Us, Connections, Battlegrounds Mobile India and Starfield.

Canadian-specific results revealed that people were curious about TV shows, like The Last of Us, Ginny & Georgia, Daisy Jones and the Six, Kaleidoscope and Queen Charlotte, while “What?” “How?” and “Why” questions, like “How old is King Charles?” “How many episodes in the Last of Us?” “What is the Willow Project?” “What is Threads?” “Why is Kleenex leaving Canada?” and “Why are people boycotting starbucks?” also made the trending list.

The full Year in Search report can be accessed here. Use the Blue up/down arrow on the top to toggle between “Global” and “Canada.”

Source: Google