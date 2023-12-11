Apple to reportedly reveal M3 MacBook Air, new iPad Pro and iPad Air models in March

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman is at it again.

According to the often-reliable Bloomberg reporter’s ‘Power On‘ newsletter, Apple’s next-gen M3-powered MacBook Air and updated iPad Pro/iPad Air will arrive in March. Gurman also discussed similar information last week in Power On.

The iPad Pro and iPad Air are expected to come in two sizes, 11 inches and 12.9 inches and 10.9 inches and 12.9 inches, respectively. The iPad Pro will jump to OLED screen technology, while the iPad Air will stick with a standard LCD screen, though it will feature Apple’s new M3 chip, just like the iPad Pro.

If this report is accurate, Apple’s iPad line will make more sense and offer three distinct tiers: the base-level iPad and iPad mini on the low end, the mid-range iPad Air and the high-end iPad Pro, each with unique feature sets.

When the M3 MacBook Air launches, Apple will reportedly kill off the 2020 M1 MacBook Air. The M3 MacBook Air will also continue to be available in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes, according to the report.

Gurman says he doesn’t expect Apple’s M3 series-powered Mac Studio and Mac Pro to launch until the end of 2024 or early 2025. When the M3 MacBook Air launches, the M1 MacBook Air will reportedly be discontinued.

Source: Bloomberg