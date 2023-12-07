GTA VI trailer sets YouTube record after being viewed 121 million in 24 hours

To say that Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) is poised to be the biggest entertainment release in history might not be an overstatement.

Even though the game’s first trailer leaked and then was subsequently released early by Rockstar, it’s still managed to smash records, making it the most-viewed non-music video on YouTube in 24 hours, according to Guinness World Records.

At the time of publication, GTA VI’s trailer has hit an astounding 121 million views on YouTube. It also holds the record for the most-liked video game trailer on YouTube with 8.9 million likes in its first day.

What makes this achievement even more impressive is the trailer is just 90 seconds long and doesn’t reveal much about the title. In the brief clip, we catch a glimpse of the return of Miami, its main character, Lucia, and a supercut of wacky sequences, including a crocodile walking in a convenience store and a woman twerking on a car.

The game’s 2025 release date on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 is also confirmed.

