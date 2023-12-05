SaskTel to launch infiNET in Moosomin, Saskatchewan

SaskTel says it will launch its infiNET service in Moosomin, Saskatchewan soon.

In a release, SaskTel said the launch was a result of its $200 million Rural Fibre Initiative. The multi-phase program aims to bring infiNET to over 110,000 residents and businesses across more than 130 rural communities.

SaskTel says that once the announced phases finish, infiNET will reach approximately 80 percent of all households in the province.

infiNET runs on SaskTel’s fibre optic broadband network and offers speeds “close to” a gigabit per second (Gbps).

The company expects to begin connecting homes to infiNET by the end of December.

Source: SaskTel