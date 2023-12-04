Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon hits digital on December 5

Killers of the Flower Moon hits digital premium on demand (PVOD) platforms on December 5th. The critically-acclaimed original film opened in theatres on October 20th. An Apple TV+ premiere date has not yet been confirmed.

Killers of the Flower Moon is a 2023 American western crime drama based on the 2017 non-fiction book of the same name. It’s set in 1920s Oklahoma and focuses on the series of murders of the Osage people after oil was found on their land.

It stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Brendan Fraser and more. It was directed by Martin Scorsese and written by Eric Roth, Scorsese and David Grann.

Killers of the Flower Moon was produced by Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions and Appian Way and distributed theatrically with Paramount Pictures.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple