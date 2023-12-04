Here’s where you can stream The O.C. in Canada

To mark 20 years since the TV show’s initial airing, Crave has added the hit teen drama The O.C. to its list of streamable titles.

Fans of the series will now be able to relieve the drama between the Cohen, Cooper and Nichol families on Crave, with all seasons and episodes being available on the streaming service, exclusively in Canada.

Before December, The O.C. was available for purchase only through YouTube and Google Play Movies & TV. Streaming-wise, the show was removed from Amazon Prime Video Canada on June 22nd this year.

You just had to be there. Who was your favourite guest star on #TheOC? Stream all seasons now on Crave. pic.twitter.com/CVNyLAfKXb — Crave (@CraveCanada) December 3, 2023

The O.C. first aired back in August 2003 before being cancelled in early 2007 after four seasons.

Those interested in enjoying a pizza as cheesy as Newport Beach’s antics can enter Pizza Pizza’s limited-time deal that gives customers two free months of Crave with a large three-topping pizza purchase. Otherwise, Crave Canada plans start at $9.99/mo.

