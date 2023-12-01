Samsung Galaxy S24 series rumoured to have up to 12GB of RAM

Samsung is rumoured to unveil the Galaxy S24 series in January, but a new leak gives us a bit more information about the handset before the launch.

S24：8GB

S24+：8GB，12GB

S24 Ultra：8GB，12GB

16GB does not exist. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) November 30, 2023

Leaker Ice Universe has claimed that the Galaxy S24 lineup will ship with the same amount of RAM as its predecessor. The S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra will reportedly come with 8GB of RAM models. The S24+ and S24 Ultra will also have 12GB of RAM models as well.

Unfortunately, there is no 16GB of RAM model. While 16GB of RAM isn’t the average yet, we’re starting to see more devices with this amount of RAM, such as the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Open.

Another leak gives us a glimpse at some FCC documents showing information about the S24 Ultra’s S Pen. The leak indicates that the S Pen will offer BLE connectivity and have a similar look to the S23 Ultra’s S Pen.

Rumours indicate that Samsung will unveil the S24 Ultra on January 17th alongside the S24 and S24+.

Source: GSMArena, Ice Universe