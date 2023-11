Amazon Canada has discounts on a couple of Apple Watch models.

You can snag the Apple Watch SE 44mm (various colours) for $289 (regularly $329) and the Apple Watch Ultra 49mm (various colours) for $899 (regularly $1099).

Both models of the Apple Watch are sold and shipped by Amazon directly.

In related news, check out our latest feature about using an Apple Watch cellular in Canada.

Via: RedFlagDeals