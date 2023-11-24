Virgin Plus adds $34/mo 40GB 4G plan

Bell-owned Virgin Plus has joined other providers in offering a $34/mo 40GB 4G plan for Black Friday.

Virgin’s plan caps 4G data speeds to 150Mbps and also restricts video streaming quality to 480p. Alongside that, the plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting, as well as unlimited international texting when sent from Canada.

It’s worth noting that the plan is only available for new activations and only for bring-your-own-phone (BYOP) customers. If you’re buying a phone, you’re looking at $45/mo for basically the same plan.

Beyond that, Virgin is still offering a $55/70GB 5G plan if you need more data. Check out Virgin’s plans here.

For every carrier’s Black Friday offers, follow this link. For retailer Black Friday tech deals, follow this link.