fbpx
Resources

New on Crave: December 2023

Alongside several Christmas movies, December highlights include Gran Turismo, Venom, Spider-man: Into The Spider-verse and Spider-man: Across The Spider-verse

Karandeep Oberoi
Nov 24, 20231:27 PM EST 0 comments

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in Canada in December.

Highlights for the month include the Gran Turismo movie premiere, Venom, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premieres and more.

December 1st

  • Insidious: The Red Door
  • Sleepless In Seatle
  • Much Ado About Christmas
  • Christmas Time Is Here
  • A Paris Christmas Waltz
  • The O.C. Season 1-4
  • The Killing Kind Season 1
  • Ctv’s Children Ruin Everything Season 3
  • Ctv’s The Take Back *special premiere*
  • New Year’s Eve – Starz
  • Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3, Episode 1 – Starz
  • Joy Ride – Starz
  • Bad Boys – Starz
  • Bad Boys II – Starz
  • The Art Of Woo – Starz
  • Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner – Starz
  • Kill Bill Vol. 1 – Starz
  • Kill Bill Vol. 2 – Starz
  • Nurse Fighter Boy – Starz
  • Stories We Tell – Starz

December 2nd

  • Paw Patrol Seasons 4-5
  • Alvinnn!!! And The Chipmunks Season 3

December 4th

  • Bookworm

December 8th

  • Ford v Ferrari – Starz
  • About My Father
  • The Young Arsonists
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
  • Venom
  • Où Es-tu Céline?
  • Krampus
  • Angel Falls Christmas
  • Royally Wrapped For Christmas
  • My Christmas Hero
  • Comfort Food With Spencer Watts Season 1
  • CTV’s Mary Makes It Easy Season 3a
  • Almost Paradise Season 2
  • SurrealEstate Season 2
  • Conan The Barbarian (2011) – Starz
  • Furry Vengeance – Starz
  • Lemonade – Starz
  • Pontypool – Starz
  • Take This Waltz – Starz

December 9th

  • A Merry Christmas Wish
  • Christmas At The Drive-in
  • Polly Pocket Season 3
  • The Adventures Of Paddington Season 1
  • Inspector Gadget Season 1

December 11th

  • Santa Games
  • Celine’s Silence

December 15th

  • Edward Scissorhands
  • Green Lantern
  • Goose
  • Racetime
  • Christmas Is You
  • Jingle Bell Princess
  • Christmas On Windmill Way
  • Wildhood
  • Paranormal Revenge Season 1
  • Reginald The Vampire Season 1
  • Edward Scissorhands – Starz
  • Life Of Pi – Starz
  • Groundhog Day – Starz
  • Goose – Starz
  • The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus – Starz
  • Les Affamés – Starz
  • Tom At The Farm – Starz

December 16th

  • A Royal Christmas On Ice
  • Christmas At The Amish Bakery
  • Fireman Sam Season 12
  • Canada’s Walk Of Fame 25th Anniversary Celebration *special premiere*

December 17th

  • Veneno 2: Dressed In Blue Season 2, Episode 1

December 20th

  • Catering Christmas
  • Viaplay’s Börje – The Journey Of A Legend Season 1, Episodes 1 & 2

December 22nd

  • Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon – Starz
  • One Year Off
  • Somewhere In Queens
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • The Blackening
  • The Weapon
  • Score: A Hockey Musical
  • A Christmas Star
  • A Christmas For The Ages
  • The Jinglebell Jubillee
  • Acting Good Season 2
  • Listing Large Season 1
  • Fear Thy Neighbour Season 9a
  • Crave Original Nesting Season 1
  • Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6
  • Ridiculousness Season 35
  • Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 1b
  • MTV Cribs Season 19
  • Teen Mom OG Season 9
  • Teen Mom 2 Season 11a
  • It’s All Gone Pete Tong – Starz
  • Jackie Brown – Starz
  • Long Life, Happiness And Prosperity – Starz
  • Score: A Hockey Musical – Starz
  • Watermark – Starz

December 23rd

  • Meet Me Under The Mistletoe
  • The Holiday Proposal Plan
  • The Christmas Intern
  • Gus The Itsy Bitsy Knight Season 1

December 24th

  • Swan Princess: A Fairytale Is Born
  • A Royal Christmas Holiday

December 25th

  • Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret
  • Crave Original Letterkenny Season 12

December 29th

  • Seriously Red
  • Sisu
  • Gran Turismo
  • Window Horses
  • Somebody’s Hiding Something Season 1b
  • Tacoma Fd Season 4
  • Hard Core Logo 2 – Starz
  • Confidential Informant – Starz
  • Don’t You Forget About Me – Starz
  • Just Buried – Starz
  • Mr. Nobody – Starz
  • Starbuck – Starz
  • Window Horses – Starz
  • The Year Dolly Parton Was My Mom – Starz

December 30th

  • Strawberry Shortcake: Berry In The Big City Season 2

December 31st

  • New Year’s Eve

Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation

Comments