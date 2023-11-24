New on Crave: December 2023

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in Canada in December.

Highlights for the month include the Gran Turismo movie premiere, Venom, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premieres and more.

December 1st

Insidious: The Red Door

Sleepless In Seatle

Much Ado About Christmas

Christmas Time Is Here

A Paris Christmas Waltz

The O.C. Season 1-4

The Killing Kind Season 1

Ctv’s Children Ruin Everything Season 3

Ctv’s The Take Back *special premiere*

New Year’s Eve – Starz

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3, Episode 1 – Starz

Joy Ride – Starz

Bad Boys – Starz

Bad Boys II – Starz

The Art Of Woo – Starz

Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner – Starz

Kill Bill Vol. 1 – Starz

Kill Bill Vol. 2 – Starz

Nurse Fighter Boy – Starz

Stories We Tell – Starz

December 2nd

Paw Patrol Seasons 4-5

Alvinnn!!! And The Chipmunks Season 3

December 4th

Bookworm

December 8th

Ford v Ferrari – Starz

About My Father

The Young Arsonists

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Venom

Où Es-tu Céline?

Krampus

Angel Falls Christmas

Royally Wrapped For Christmas

My Christmas Hero

Comfort Food With Spencer Watts Season 1

CTV’s Mary Makes It Easy Season 3a

Almost Paradise Season 2

SurrealEstate Season 2

Conan The Barbarian (2011) – Starz

Furry Vengeance – Starz

Lemonade – Starz

Pontypool – Starz

Take This Waltz – Starz

December 9th

A Merry Christmas Wish

Christmas At The Drive-in

Polly Pocket Season 3

The Adventures Of Paddington Season 1

Inspector Gadget Season 1

December 11th

Santa Games

Celine’s Silence

December 15th

Edward Scissorhands

Green Lantern

Goose

Racetime

Christmas Is You

Jingle Bell Princess

Christmas On Windmill Way

Wildhood

Paranormal Revenge Season 1

Reginald The Vampire Season 1

Edward Scissorhands – Starz

Life Of Pi – Starz

Groundhog Day – Starz

Goose – Starz

The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus – Starz

Les Affamés – Starz

Tom At The Farm – Starz

December 16th

A Royal Christmas On Ice

Christmas At The Amish Bakery

Fireman Sam Season 12

Canada’s Walk Of Fame 25th Anniversary Celebration *special premiere*

December 17th

Veneno 2: Dressed In Blue Season 2, Episode 1

December 20th

Catering Christmas

Viaplay’s Börje – The Journey Of A Legend Season 1, Episodes 1 & 2

December 22nd

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon – Starz

One Year Off

Somewhere In Queens

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Blackening

The Weapon

Score: A Hockey Musical

A Christmas Star

A Christmas For The Ages

The Jinglebell Jubillee

Acting Good Season 2

Listing Large Season 1

Fear Thy Neighbour Season 9a

Crave Original Nesting Season 1

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6

Ridiculousness Season 35

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 1b

MTV Cribs Season 19

Teen Mom OG Season 9

Teen Mom 2 Season 11a

It’s All Gone Pete Tong – Starz

Jackie Brown – Starz

Long Life, Happiness And Prosperity – Starz

Score: A Hockey Musical – Starz

Watermark – Starz

December 23rd

Meet Me Under The Mistletoe

The Holiday Proposal Plan

The Christmas Intern

Gus The Itsy Bitsy Knight Season 1

December 24th

Swan Princess: A Fairytale Is Born

A Royal Christmas Holiday

December 25th

Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret

Crave Original Letterkenny Season 12

December 29th

Seriously Red

Sisu

Gran Turismo

Window Horses

Somebody’s Hiding Something Season 1b

Tacoma Fd Season 4

Hard Core Logo 2 – Starz

Confidential Informant – Starz

Don’t You Forget About Me – Starz

Just Buried – Starz

Mr. Nobody – Starz

Starbuck – Starz

Window Horses – Starz

The Year Dolly Parton Was My Mom – Starz

December 30th

Strawberry Shortcake: Berry In The Big City Season 2

December 31st

New Year’s Eve

