fbpx
Resources

New on Mubi Canada: December 2023

Bradly Shankar
Nov 23, 20239:02 PM EST 0 comments
Personal Shopper Kristen Stewart

Global movie streaming service Mubi has revealed what’s coming to its catalogue in Canada in December.

Highlights include the Kristen Stewart-led Personal Shopper and Lars von Trier’s Breaking the Waves.

Read on for the full list:

December 1st

  • Breaking the Waves
  • Clouds of Sils Maria
  • Julia
  • Oh, Woe Is Me
  • Personal Shopper
  • Torment

December 8th

  • A Tiger in Paradise
  • The 36th Chamber of Shaolin

December 15th

  • The Unknown Country

December 22nd

  • The Beasts
  • Daydreaming So Vividly About Our Spanish Holidays

Mubi costs $14.99/month with a seven-day free trial.

Image credit: Mubi

Comments